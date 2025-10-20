Fire at Brampton seniors’ centre sends elderly resident to hospital

A Brampton Fire and Emergency Services vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 20, 2025 8:17 pm.

Emergency crews were called to a senior’s centre in Brampton for what paramedics described as a “massive fire” inside one of the units.

Authorities say an elderly man in his 90s was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and remains in life-threatening condition.

The fire broke out at Knightsbridge Senior Centre, near Bramalea Road and Queen Street East at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say the fire is still active and crews are working to knock it down.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.

Top Stories

Marco Estrada throws out first pitch at Game 7

The Toronto Blue Jays are changing things up for Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. After bringing out a cavalcade of legendary hitters to throw out the first pitch through their post-season...

7m ago

Son charged in death of father found dead near Oshawa mosque

Durham Regional Police say the son of a man who was found dead near a mosque in Oshawa last week has been charged with second-degree murder in his father's death. Officers were first called to the Simcoe...

4h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes speed camera ban

The provincial government tabled legislation Monday that includes the banning of speed cameras in municipalities across Ontario. The legislation called the "Building a More Competitive Economy Act,"...

4h ago

Police arrest 3rd youth suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a third and final suspect in the death of JahVai Roy — the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

6h ago

