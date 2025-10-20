Fire at Brampton seniors’ centre sends elderly resident to hospital

Emergency crews were called to a senior’s centre in Brampton for what paramedics described as a “massive fire” inside one of the units.

Authorities say an elderly man in his 90s was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and remains in life-threatening condition.

The fire broke out at Knightsbridge Senior Centre, near Bramalea Road and Queen Street East at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say the fire is still active and crews are working to knock it down.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.