Man charged after allegedly setting fire to ambulance outside Hamilton hospital

Two Hamilton Paramedic Service ambulances are seen parked in front of the emergency room at Hamilton General Hospital. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 20, 2025 8:21 am.

Hamilton police officers say they have charged a 31-year-old man with arson after an ambulance was set on fire outside one of the city’s hospitals early Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the police service on Monday, the incident happened outside Hamilton General Hospital on Barton Street East at around 6 a.m.

Investigators said after paramedics brought a patient into the hospital, they came back out and found the ambulance ablaze.

They noted no one was inside the ambulance at the time the fire happened.

Officers said after they spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, it was determined that a person put some accelerant in the ambulance and took off on foot as the fire intensified.

The statement said a suspect was found at a nearby bus stop and subsequently arrested.

The full scope of the damage and the potential motive weren’t immediately clear.

Investigators said the accused, who wasn’t identified in the statement, was charged with arson disregarding human life and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

