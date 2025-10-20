Liberals say new anti-fraud measures coming with federal budget

Prime Minister Mark Carney jokes with Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne as they greet families before participating in an announcement at a community centre in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2025 10:40 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2025 12:00 pm.

The federal Liberals say they plan to direct banks to have new policies and procedures in place to detect and prevent fraud.

The proposed legislative amendments would require that banks obtain the express consent of account holders before enabling transfers and payment capabilities that fraudsters use to steal money.

The changes — part of a pre-budget announcement today — would allow account holders to disable features they do not want and adjust transaction limits to protect themselves.

The government also says it will work with banks and others to develop a voluntary Economic Abuse Code of Conduct that would set clear guidelines for situations where one person abusively controls another’s access to money or credit.

The Liberals say they also will introduce legislation by next spring to create a Financial Crimes Agency to investigate money laundering, online fraud and scams, and to recover illicit proceeds.

The Liberals promised such an agency in their 2021 election campaign platform.

Top Stories

Power outage leaves Billy Bishop Airport tunnel with reduced capacity

A power outage left Billy Bishop Airport at a standstill on Monday afternoon. An outage map from Hydro Toronto, shows a power issue in an area near the airport. The estimated restoration time is 3:21...

DEVELOPING

0m ago

The battle over visitation rights at long term care homes continues

Earlier this month, Speakers Corner heard from a Toronto daughter who spoke about her legal fight to enter a Scarborough long term care home to visit her mother. “There was no reason for it, absolutely...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 7 preview: Winner goes to the World Series

It all comes down to this: the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will clash in a decisive Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night at Rogers Centre, with the winner advancing...

3h ago

Three U.K. men accused of killing Ontario restaurateur agree to extradition to Canada

EDINBURGH — Three men accused of being involved in the death of a restaurant owner in Owen Sound, Ont., have consented to be extradited from Scotland to face trial in Canada. The men, who are from the...

1h ago

