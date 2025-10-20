It started with a father’s bet and now he’s swimming for national attention

14-year-old swimmer Luke Hammond with the Lakeshore Swim Club. (Supplied photo)

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted October 20, 2025 4:13 pm.

14-year-old Luke Hammond’s swimming journey all started with a bet from his Dad and now he’s a gold medalist in freestyle.

His performance has earned him a spot on Swimming Canada’s National Development Program ID team, essentially putting himself on the national radar.

Luke Hammond – Swimmer

