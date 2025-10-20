Man, 27, accused of hate-motivated assault in Dufferin Grove neighbourhood, female suspect wanted

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 20, 2025 4:01 pm.

A 27-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged in connection with what police describe as a “suspected hate-motivated assault” investigation.

According to investigators, a victim was walking in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area on Oct. 14, when a woman in a car allegedly began yelling anti-South Asian slurs and made verbal threats.

Police say a man proceeded to exit the vehicle and then allegedly physically assaulted the victim after yelling threats.

The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for serious injuries.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jordan Odel Auld of Toronto. He has been charged with three offences, including uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court some time on Monday. Meanwhile, police say the woman Auld was accompanied by is still outstanding.

She has not been identified, and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence and say additional hate crime charges may be laid at a later time.

According to data from Statistics Canada, police-reported hate crimes targeting the South Asian community skyrocketed by more than 300 percent over a 10-year period from 49 reported cases in 2014 to 229 cases in 2024.

