Police arrest 3rd youth suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

A vigil was held for eight-year-old JahVai Roy on Aug. 21, 2025. (Dilshad Burman/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 20, 2025 2:57 pm.

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a third and final suspect in the death of JahVai Roy — the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment on August 16.

Investigators were able to identify three suspects in the case and previously announced the arrests of the other two.

All three are youths who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Toronto Police had briefly obtained a judge’s permission to name and share photos of the accused, but it has since expired and they can no longer be identified in any manner.

Officers say the third suspect was located and arrested on Sunday, October 19, 2025, in Oshawa by the Durham Regional Police Service, in connection with a separate investigation.

All three suspects face charges of first-degree murder.

According to Toronto police, a shootout occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, outside of the child’s apartment building at 15 Martha Eaton Way, near Trethewey Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located Roy with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

Photo of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy, identified as the victim of a stray bullet in a North York shooting
Photo of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy, identified as the victim of a stray bullet in a North York shooting on August 16, 2025. CITYNEWS.

“What’s happened here is a cowardly, disgusting act of violence,” Det. Sgt. Jason Davis told reporters at the time. “Every resource available in the city is being allocated to this right now.”

“The saddest part of this is that this young boy was in bed at home when this happened,” Davis said. “He was in his home. The safest place that you can be …when he was struck by a stray bullet.”

