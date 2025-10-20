Police say suspect robbed North York store with fire extinguisher

Toronto police say a suspect used a fire extinguisher to rob a North York store in May, prompting a renewed call to find the accused.

Investigators released several security images of the suspect on Monday.

Officers say the lone suspect entered the store in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area on May 19 at around 5:14 p.m.

Investigators say he was carrying a fire extinguisher which he discharged at an employee before scooping up a quantity of lottery tickets and fleeing.

He’s described as bald, around six-foot-one, with a thin build.