breaking
Power outage leaves Billy Bishop Airport at standstill
Posted October 20, 2025 12:44 pm.
A power outage left Billy Bishop Airport at a standstill on Monday afternoon.
An outage map from Hydro Toronto, shows a power issue in an area near the airport. The estimated restoration time is 3:21 p.m.
Security at the airport told 680 NewsRadio’s Kerry Prunskus that the airport is running on a backup generator, but only one elevator and one escalator are in service.
There are long line-ups throughout the airport.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.