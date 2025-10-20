Power outage leaves Billy Bishop Airport at standstill

A power outage left Billy Bishop Airport at a standstill on Monday afternoon.

An outage map from Hydro Toronto, shows a power issue in an area near the airport. The estimated restoration time is 3:21 p.m.

Security at the airport told 680 NewsRadio’s Kerry Prunskus that the airport is running on a backup generator, but only one elevator and one escalator are in service.

There are long line-ups throughout the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.