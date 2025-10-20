RCMP charge three men in 2020 murder of Manitoba mother

Chief Barry McKay of Tootinaoeziibeeng Treaty Reserve gifts tobacco to Sgt. Morgan Page of the Manitoba RCMP after the arrests of three men in Melinda Lynxleg’s murder. (Photo Credit: Stef Lasuik, CityNews)

By Stefanie Lasuik

Posted October 20, 2025 4:48 pm.

Five and a half years after a mother of six, Melinda Lynxleg went missing, RCMP have arrested three men in her murder.

“Every single person worked incredibly hard to find justice for Melinda,” said Sgt. Morgan Page of the Manitoba RCMP. “This was an extremely complex investigation.”

Lynxleg was last seen in Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve, in western Manitoba in April of 2020. Her body was found three years later at an abandoned property in San Clara, about 45 kilometres northwest of her home.

Since then, RCMP say they’ve spent thousands of hours on the case and interviewed over 130 people.

“I do need to stress that in all these investigations, the importance of community assistance and support. We would not be successful here today if there was not the support of the community,” said Supt. Rob Lasson, Manitoba RCMP.

Last week, RCMP arrested 42-year-old Kirk Kenneth Allarie, 38-year-old Myles Malcolm Allarie and 46-year-old Billy Jay Lynxleg, who RCMP confirm is a close family member of Melinda’s. They say she knew the other two as well.

All have been charged with second degree murder and indignity to human remains.

As for what might have happened, RCMP remained tight-lipped as the investigation continues.

“I can’t comment on specifics. Part of our job is also to get forward and we are in the middle of an ongoing investigation then get us to a successful prosecution so those specific details I won’t release today,” said Sgt. Page.

She did confirm the abandoned property was historically owned by someone related to the accused and that RCMP believe Lynxleg’s body was moved. 

Page read out a statement from the family, including one of Lynxleg’s children.

“I have been grieving her loss for years. Living with the pain that never ends. Growing up without her meant missing the love and guidance every girl deserves from her mother. The laughter and moments often daughters share with their moms are things that I will never have,” Page read.

The family also had a message for others who’ve waited years for answers on their missing loved ones.

“Hope doesn’t fade. It waits with us, walks beside us, and keeps their light alive until they are found. Do not stop seeking the truth and demanding justice,” Page read out from the family’s statement. 

In a Facebook post, Melinda’s sister Sara said the arrests bring a mix of emotions — relief, sadness and continued pain for the loss they live with every day.

She voiced her gratitude to RCMP investigators and the community and says their next steps are seeking justice. The three men remain in custody as they await future court dates.

