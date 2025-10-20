Three U.K. men accused of killing Ontario restaurateur agree to extradition to Canada

EDINBURGH — Three men accused of being involved in the death of a restaurant owner in Owen Sound, Ont., have consented to be extradited from Scotland to face trial in Canada.

The men, who are from the same family, are facing charges in the death of 44-year-old Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted outside his restaurant in August 2023 and died from his injuries a week later.

Robert Evans, 24, was charged with manslaughter in connection with Rahman’s death.

His father, Robert Busby Evans, 47, and his uncle Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

In hearings before Sheriff Julius Komorowski at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, all three gave their consent to extradition.

During the first hearing, defence agent Sarah Loosemore said Robert Busby Evans had decided “it would be appropriate for these matters to be dealt with under the Canadian justice system.”

Komorowski confirmed this with the 47-year-old, telling him: “I’m told you’ve consented to extradition. That is something you cannot change your mind about, you cannot take that back.”

He added: “There will be no further court hearings, there will be no appeal.”

The sheriff made similar confirmations with the other two men being sought by Canadian authorities.

They were all remanded in custody and the cases will be referred to Scottish ministers.

Robert Evans Jr. is accused of striking Rahman outside The Curry House restaurant in Owen Sound. The assault is said to have taken place in a dispute over an unpaid restaurant bill and Rahman died in hospital a week after the incident.

Barry Evans is accused of being aware of the incident and driving his nephew more than 60 kilometres away in order to avoid his arrest. He allegedly told his nephew to “run, run” before letting him get in his car.

Robert Busby Evans is alleged to have booked his son a one-way flight back to the U.K. from Canada. He is also accused of being aware that his son had struck someone.

The allegations against the three men have not been tested in an Ontario court.

The sheriff in Scotland had earlier issued a ruling on whether the alleged conduct of Robert Busby Evans and Barry Evans would be an offence under Scottish law punishable by at least 12 months in jail, had it taken place in that country. This is known as the dual criminality requirement and a person cannot be extradited if it is not met.

At the end of July, the sheriff ruled that the alleged conduct of the two men met the dual criminality requirement.

He said there was no question of dual criminality around the extradition request for Robert Evans, who is accused of manslaughter.

This report was first published Oct. 20, 2025.

Neil Pooran, PA Media Scotland News Editor, The Canadian Press