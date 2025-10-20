It all comes down to this: the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will clash in a decisive Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night at Rogers Centre, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

For Toronto, it’s a chance to return to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1993. For Seattle, it’s the opportunity to make history with the franchise’s first-ever pennant.

“If you like postseason baseball, this is what it’s all about,” said Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, who plans to be available in the bullpen.

“You might see Max Scherzer in the fifth [inning]. You might see me later in the game. It’s all hands on deck. It’s fun. As a player, this is what we want. We’ve all been grinding since February, even before then. Now, we win one game, we’re going to the World Series.”

Shane Bieber delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball’s American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura).

Probable starters: Shane Bieber vs. George Kirby

Game 7 will feature a rematch of the Game 3 pitching duel between Toronto’s Shane Bieber and Seattle’s George Kirby.

The 2020 AL Cy Young winner, acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline, has been steady in October. Across the postseason, Bieber has logged 40.1 innings with a 3.57 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and just seven walks. In Game 3 against Seattle, he allowed two runs over six innings, striking out eight.

Bieber’s command and ability to limit hard contact have been key for Toronto, and his postseason experience could prove vital in a high-pressure setting.

“It’s been a culmination of a lot of events and dominoes to get to this point,” Bieber said following Game 6. “But now I get the ball tomorrow, and I’m extremely excited for it.

“This is what I love to do and I’m grateful for every opportunity,” he added.

Kirby has shown flashes of dominance but struggled in his last outing against Toronto, surrendering eight runs in four innings in Game 3. Overall, Kirby has posted a 4.21 ERA with 137 strikeouts and 29 walks in 126 innings this season.

In the postseason, he’s been more inconsistent—tossing five strong innings against Detroit in the ALDS before faltering against the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista watches his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s ALCS on Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

A look at the past

The last time the Blue Jays were in the ALCS, they lost in five games to the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians) in 2016. Toronto was eliminated by the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 ALCS, losing that series 4-2.

The Blue Jays haven’t appeared in a Game 7 since the 1985 ALCS, when Dave Stieb and the 99-win club lost 6-2 to George Brett and the Royals at Exhibition Stadium. The Royals would go on to win the World Series in seven games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For the Mariners, it’s the team’s first-ever postseason Game 7. The Houston Astros and eventual World Series champions swept the Mariners in three games in the 2022 ALDS. The 2000 and 2001 Mariners were eliminated in back-to-back postseasons at the hands of the New York Yankees, twice in the ALCS.

The Yankees won the 2000 World Series against the New York Mets, but would lose the 2001 Fall Classic in seven games to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Seattle made the postseason in 1995 and 1997, losing to Baltimore in the ALDS (four games) and Cleveland in the ALCS (six games).

Vlad’s October surge

No player has loomed larger for Toronto this postseason than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The first baseman is hitting .455 with six home runs and 11 RBIs through the playoffs, carrying the Blue Jays’ offence in critical moments.

His solo blast in Game 6 not only gave Toronto breathing room but also etched his name alongside Joe Carter and Jose Bautista in the club’s postseason record books.

“Words can’t describe that guy. He’s a game-changer, he goes up there and everyone in the dugout has the most confidence in him of anybody,” Game 6 starter Trey Yesavage said. “Destroying baseballs 24/7.”

Guerrero’s ability to deliver in high-leverage situations has energized the lineup and the fan base, making him the focal point of Toronto’s push for its first pennant in more than three decades.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, live on Sportsnet.

With files from Sportsnet staff