Police investigating shooting outside Vaughan wedding venue

Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Weston Road around 9:55 p.m. following reports of gunfire. Photo: Matt Wilkins/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 20, 2025 6:26 am.

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle outside a wedding venue in Vaughan late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Weston Road around 9:55 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Investigators tell 680 NewsRadio that two guests attending a wedding were sitting inside a vehicle parked behind the event space when another vehicle pulled up. At least one shot was fired at the victims’ car before the suspect fled the scene.

The victims drove to the front entrance of the building, ran inside for safety, and called 911. No injuries were reported.

Police say a large presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not released any suspect description or information about the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact York Regional Police.

