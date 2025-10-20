Guerrero Jr. clubs 6th postseason HR to tie Blue Jays all-time record

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watches his solo home run take flight against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet

Posted October 20, 2025 5:31 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2025 5:37 am.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s rampant October continued against the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger crushed a 384-foot blast in the bottom of the fifth inning of their 6-2 win, moving him into a tie with Jose Bautista and Joe Carter for most postseason home runs in team history with six.

Guerrero Jr. has collected all of his long balls this year and is hitting .462 with only two strikeouts and a 1.532 OPS through 39 at-bats after Sunday’s do-or-die contest.

“I woke up today and said I am going to give you all I have for the city. All I have for the fans,” Guerrero Jr. said postgame.

The 26-year-old also crushed the first grand slam in Blue Jays postseason history during a 13-7 win in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

He leads all of the majors during the playoffs in home runs, OPS, RBIs (12) and hits (18).

The Blue Jays managed to force a Game 7 and are fighting for a chance to play in their first World Series since 1993 on Monday night at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto signed Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500-million extension in April.

“You asked me if I’m ready. I was born ready,” Guerrero Jr. said. “I want it all for this city.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays force Game 7 in ALCS with 6-2 win over Mariners

Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.  The...

6h ago

'Horrible piece of legislation': Ontario parents to rally against speed camera ban

Several parent groups against a looming speed camera ban in Ontario are holding a provincial day of action on Monday as MPPs return to Queen's Park for the beginning of a new legislative session.  Premier...

14h ago

Ontario regulators slap two mortgage agents accused of fraud with penalties totalling $230K

Financial regulators in Ontario have hit two former mortgage agents with a combined total of $230,000 in administrative penalties for reckless conduct, failing to verify information and enabling fraud. Authorities...

21h ago

Amazon cloud computing outage knocks out Zoom, Roblox and many other online services

An Amazon Web Services outage is causing major disruptions around the world. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. On...

15m ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays force Game 7 in ALCS with 6-2 win over Mariners

Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.  The...

6h ago

'Horrible piece of legislation': Ontario parents to rally against speed camera ban

Several parent groups against a looming speed camera ban in Ontario are holding a provincial day of action on Monday as MPPs return to Queen's Park for the beginning of a new legislative session.  Premier...

14h ago

Ontario regulators slap two mortgage agents accused of fraud with penalties totalling $230K

Financial regulators in Ontario have hit two former mortgage agents with a combined total of $230,000 in administrative penalties for reckless conduct, failing to verify information and enabling fraud. Authorities...

21h ago

Amazon cloud computing outage knocks out Zoom, Roblox and many other online services

An Amazon Web Services outage is causing major disruptions around the world. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. On...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
More seasonable temperatures with some showers

Showers are expected to cover the GTA early this week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

10h ago

1:45
Thieves steal 'priceless jewellery' from Louvre in quick heist

In a minutes-long strike Sunday inside the world’s most-visited museum, thieves smashed display cases and fled with priceless Napoleonic jewels in one of the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory.

2h ago

0:30
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Wasaga Beach is dead following a crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan.

15h ago

1:54
Temperatures seasonally mild across GTA and Ontario

Heavy rainfall is expected across many parts of the GTA on Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
2:26
Protesters rally against the Trump administration in downtown Toronto

As millions took to the streets for "No Kings" rallies in cities across the U.S., Americans who call Canada home also protested, voicing their opposition. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

15h ago

More Videos