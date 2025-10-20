Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s rampant October continued against the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger crushed a 384-foot blast in the bottom of the fifth inning of their 6-2 win, moving him into a tie with Jose Bautista and Joe Carter for most postseason home runs in team history with six.

Guerrero Jr. has collected all of his long balls this year and is hitting .462 with only two strikeouts and a 1.532 OPS through 39 at-bats after Sunday’s do-or-die contest.

“I woke up today and said I am going to give you all I have for the city. All I have for the fans,” Guerrero Jr. said postgame.

The 26-year-old also crushed the first grand slam in Blue Jays postseason history during a 13-7 win in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

He leads all of the majors during the playoffs in home runs, OPS, RBIs (12) and hits (18).

The Blue Jays managed to force a Game 7 and are fighting for a chance to play in their first World Series since 1993 on Monday night at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto signed Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500-million extension in April.

“You asked me if I’m ready. I was born ready,” Guerrero Jr. said. “I want it all for this city.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews