1 injured in stabbing near Wilson and Keele, 2 suspects wanted
Posted October 21, 2025 11:12 pm.
Last Updated October 21, 2025 11:14 pm.
One person has been injured after being stabbed in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area.
Toronto police were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing Tuesday night.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects fled in a black SUV. They are described as men around five feet 10 inches, 20 to 30 years old and wearing all black clothing.