1 injured in stabbing near Wilson and Keele, 2 suspects wanted

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 21, 2025 11:12 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 11:14 pm.

One person has been injured after being stabbed in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area.

Toronto police were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects fled in a black SUV. They are described as men around five feet 10 inches, 20 to 30 years old and wearing all black clothing.

Manhunt underway for alleged suspect in fatal shooting of woman in Brampton and Amber Alert

A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, but the suspect remains outstanding and has been allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of woman in Brampton. An Amber Alert was...

2h ago

2 pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Midland and Tara avenues around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a collision Tuesday night. The...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT revenue service demonstration 'paused' after 'incident:' minister's office

A spokesperson for Ontario's transportation minister says the Eglinton Crosstown LRT demonstration was paused nearly two weeks after it began.

8h ago

ALCS Game 7 was most-watched Blue Jays game ever on Sportsnet

The Blue Jays knocked it out of the park on Monday night, on the field, and with viewers -- setting a new record for the most watched Jays game ever on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, a Rogers spokesperson confirms. An...

6h ago

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

3h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 

9h ago

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

10h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.

14h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.
