1 injured in stabbing near Wilson and Keele, 2 suspects wanted

One person has been injured after being stabbed in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area.

Toronto police were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects fled in a black SUV. They are described as men around five feet 10 inches, 20 to 30 years old and wearing all black clothing.