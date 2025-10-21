ALCS Game 7 was most-watched Blue Jays game ever on Sportsnet

The Blue Jays knocked it out of the park on Monday night, on the field, and with viewers — setting a new record for the most watched Jays game ever on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, a Rogers spokesperson confirms.

An average of six million Canadians tuned in to watch the Jays eliminate the Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, securing their spot in the World Series final against the Dodgers.

The previous most-watched game was Game 6 of the 2015 ALCS which averaged 5.1 million viewers.

Audiences peaked at 8.3 million at around 11 p.m. when Jeff Hoffman struck out Julio Rodriguez for the game’s final out.

“Fans tuned in early with an average of 1.9 million watching Sportsnet’s broadcast team tee up history in the Blue Jays Central pregame,” a Rogers release adds. “Plus, an average of 2.8 million fans stayed tuned into postgame to watch Vladimir Guerrero Jr. get crowned MVP of the series and pop champagne in the clubhouse.”

“The entire ALCS averaged 4.4 million viewers with 15.9 million Canadians tuning in at some point. Overall, the MLB Postseason on Sportsnet is averaging 1.4 million viewers and has reached 17.4 million Canadians to date.”

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, October 24, with Blue Jays Central starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet.

