ALCS Game 7 was most-watched Blue Jays game ever on Sportsnet

Toronto Blue Jays fans react after the team scored against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 21, 2025 6:09 pm.

The Blue Jays knocked it out of the park on Monday night, on the field, and with viewers — setting a new record for the most watched Jays game ever on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, a Rogers spokesperson confirms.

An average of six million Canadians tuned in to watch the Jays eliminate the Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, securing their spot in the World Series final against the Dodgers.

The previous most-watched game was Game 6 of the 2015 ALCS which averaged 5.1 million viewers.

Audiences peaked at 8.3 million at around 11 p.m. when Jeff Hoffman struck out Julio Rodriguez for the game’s final out.

“Fans tuned in early with an average of 1.9 million watching Sportsnet’s broadcast team tee up history in the Blue Jays Central pregame,” a Rogers release adds. “Plus, an average of 2.8 million fans stayed tuned into postgame to watch Vladimir Guerrero Jr. get crowned MVP of the series and pop champagne in the clubhouse.”

“The entire ALCS averaged 4.4 million viewers with 15.9 million Canadians tuning in at some point. Overall, the MLB Postseason on Sportsnet is averaging 1.4 million viewers and has reached 17.4 million Canadians to date.”

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, October 24, with Blue Jays Central starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

Top Stories

Child found safe in Amber Alert, suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of woman in Brampton

A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, but the suspect remains outstanding and has been allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of woman in Brampton. An Amber Alert was...

27m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT revenue service demonstration 'paused' after 'incident:' minister's office

A spokesperson for Ontario's transportation minister says the Eglinton Crosstown LRT demonstration was paused nearly two weeks after it began.

3h ago

Woman killed in Brampton daylight shooting

A woman has been killed in a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to Airport Road and Queen Street East just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. A woman was...

1h ago

Weather forecast indicates cold, snowy start to winter in Ontario, milder and rainier January

A cold and snowy start to the winter is expected, but it could turn milder and wetter come January in Southern Ontario, according to CityNews' winter weather forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai...

2h ago

