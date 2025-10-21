Bangladeshi refugee applicant in ICE custody barred from returning to Canada: CBSA

Mahin Shahriar visits Lake Louise, Alta. in an undated photo supplied by his family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Family of Mahin Shahriar (Mandatory Credit)

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 9:27 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 10:26 am.

OTTAWA — A Bangladeshi man in U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody is permanently barred from returning to Canada, a Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson said.

Mahin Shahriar, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi national who had lived in Canada since 2019, said he inadvertently crossed the Canada-U.S. border in May and has been in ICE custody ever since.

In an interview from an ICE detention facility in Buffalo, N.Y., Shahriar said he believes he was led across the border in a human trafficking attempt by “a friend” who offered him a place to stay while he was dealing with mental health issues.

The CBSA spokesperson said that Shahriar’s initial Canadian refugee application and appeal failed. The CBSA spokesperson said that a request for a judicial review of these decisions was also dismissed by the Federal Court.

Shahriar’s lawyer Washim Ahmed said he filed a new pre-removal risk assessment earlier this year to keep his client in Canada. Ahmed said this is allowed since his client had been subject to a removal order for more than a year and it was not enforced.

Ahmed said his client should be sent back to Canada under the provisions of the Safe Third Country Agreement and he is pursuing a court order to compel Canada to accept Shahriar’s return.

Under that agreement, most asylum claimants in Canada and the U.S. are required to apply for refugee protection in the country in which they first arrive.

Shahriar, however, was not recognized as a Canadian refugee when he entered the U.S.

The CBSA said in an emailed statement that Shahriar waived the right to any recourse against his removal when he left Canada.

The agency added that Canada is under no obligation to accept Shahriar without receiving an authorization to return, which is documentation an individual who was formally removed from Canada needs in order to come back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

4m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

1h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Majority of Torontonians think city is headed in the wrong direction, Chow to blame: poll

Six in 10 Torontonians say the city is headed in the wrong direction, with a similar majority placing the blame squarely at the feet of Mayor Olivia Chow, according to results of a new poll. A survey...

5h ago

