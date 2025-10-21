Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls Dollarama snack due to mould

A popular dessert product from Dollarama is being recalled due to mould.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published a recall last week for Biskwi brand Waffles with Chocolaty Filling.

According to the agency, 180-gram packages of the dessert with expiry dates between April 21 and May 12, 2026 were recalled “due to mold.”

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” the CFIA wrote in its alert.

The CFIA says the waffles should not be consumed, however, the issue is “non-harmful” in regards to quality and spoilage.

Recently, several pistachio-containing products were recalled after they were linked to a salmonella outbreak.

A list of recalled products is on the CFIA’s website.