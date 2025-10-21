Clock ticks toward Ontario child-care deal expiry, advocates call for certainty

Ontario Minister of Education Paul Calandra, second right, visits children at the Blessed Chiara Badano Child Care Centre in Stouffville, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 1:54 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 1:56 pm.

Ontario’s deal with the federal government to operate a $10-a-day child-care system in the province is set to expire in five months and some advocates, operators and parents say they need certainty now.

Most provinces and territories signed extensions with the federal government before this year’s federal election, but Ontario only signed an agreement-in-principle to continue the program, which is set to expire on March 31.

Education Minister Paul Calandra says the province needs to first address a shortfall of $2 billion per year that would occur if the current funding structure is left in place.

The parent fees at Ontario daycare centres in the program are currently capped at $22 a day, as an interim step toward the $10-a-day mark, but Calandra says if the province is unable to secure a new agreement with the federal government, costs would rise for families come April 1.

Calandra says the federal government has not yet come to the table to negotiate with Ontario.

Janet Amito, a single mother, says if her child-care fees rise she may not be able to afford child care and then would not be able to work, and she says she is counting on politicians to uphold their promises to deliver affordable child care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

