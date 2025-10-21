Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit are searching for a second suspect after the body of a young woman was discovered in a Niagara Falls parking lot last week.

On Oct. 14, officers responded to a report of a sudden death in the area of Main Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old woman behind a building in a parking lot.

The case was immediately turned over to homicide detectives.

Police have already arrested 43-year-old Christopher St. Louis of Niagara Falls, who faces the charge of indignity to a body. St. Louis remains in custody and was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Oct. 16.

Detectives say they are now actively attempting to locate 38-year-old Ryan Maeder of Niagara Falls, who is considered a second suspect in the case and is wanted on a charge of indignity to a body.

The cause of death of the 22-year-old woman has not yet been determined, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who knows the whereabouts of Maeder, is asked to contact Niagara police.