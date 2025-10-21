Police seek 2nd suspect after woman’s body found in Niagara Falls parking lot

Detectives say they are now actively attempting to locate 38-year-old Ryan Maeder of Niagara Falls, who is considered a second suspect in the case and is wanted on a charge of indignity to a body. Photo: NRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2025 6:01 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 6:04 am.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit are searching for a second suspect after the body of a young woman was discovered in a Niagara Falls parking lot last week.

On Oct. 14, officers responded to a report of a sudden death in the area of Main Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old woman behind a building in a parking lot.

The case was immediately turned over to homicide detectives.

Police have already arrested 43-year-old Christopher St. Louis of Niagara Falls, who faces the charge of indignity to a body. St. Louis remains in custody and was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Oct. 16.

Detectives say they are now actively attempting to locate 38-year-old Ryan Maeder of Niagara Falls, who is considered a second suspect in the case and is wanted on a charge of indignity to a body.

The cause of death of the 22-year-old woman has not yet been determined, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who knows the whereabouts of Maeder, is asked to contact Niagara police.

Top Stories

Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series with 4-3 victory in Game 7

A three-run home run from George Springer has sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series with a 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays will now face the...

4h ago

'Most real I've ever felt': Fan who caught George Springer's home run ball savours moment

Michael Angeletti says he knew he would catch George Springer's home run ball before it actually happened.  The Toronto native was sitting in the front row out in left field at Rogers Centre — wearing...

6m ago

'Cloud nine right now': Blue Jays fans say ALCS Game 7 is like a Canadian heritage moment

To the sound of car horns and chants, thousands of Blue Jays fans poured into the streets of Toronto on Monday night, celebrating the team's first World Series berth in more than 30 years.  In a nail-biter...

31m ago

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette on playing in World Series: 'I'll be ready'

Could the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays be getting some lineup reinforcement for the World Series? If you ask Bo Bichette, absolutely. In the aftermath of Toronto's Game 7 win over...

33m ago

