Oakville woman charged in GTA human trafficking investigation

Police say 33-year-old Shemica Duncan of Oakville was arrested on Oct. 16 following a month-long investigation. Photo: HRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2025 11:04 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 11:09 am.

A joint human trafficking investigation between Halton Regional Police and Peel Regional Police has led to the arrest of an Oakville woman accused of exploiting multiple victims across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

According to investigators, three adult female victims were trafficked in the sex trade throughout the GTA. Police allege the woman used coercion, manipulation, physical violence, and psychological harm to maintain control over the women while profiting financially from their exploitation.

The investigation began in September 2025, when members of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Human Trafficking Unit and the Peel Regional Police (PRP) Vice Unit launched a joint probe into the allegations. On Oct. 1, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oakville, seizing multiple electronic devices believed to contain evidence.

Police say 33-year-old Shemica Duncan of Oakville was arrested on Oct. 16 following a month-long investigation. Duncan has been charged with two counts of trafficking in persons, two counts of material benefit – trafficking in persons, two counts of material benefit – sexual services, six counts of procuring, three counts of advertising sexual services, assault with a weapon, choking, two counts of forcible confinement and utter threats.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Investigators say Duncan has also gone by the alias “Coco” and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Police have released a photo of the accused.

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

22m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

3h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

14m ago

