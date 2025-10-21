Oakville woman charged in GTA human trafficking investigation

A joint human trafficking investigation between Halton Regional Police and Peel Regional Police has led to the arrest of an Oakville woman accused of exploiting multiple victims across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

According to investigators, three adult female victims were trafficked in the sex trade throughout the GTA. Police allege the woman used coercion, manipulation, physical violence, and psychological harm to maintain control over the women while profiting financially from their exploitation.

The investigation began in September 2025, when members of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Human Trafficking Unit and the Peel Regional Police (PRP) Vice Unit launched a joint probe into the allegations. On Oct. 1, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oakville, seizing multiple electronic devices believed to contain evidence.

Police say 33-year-old Shemica Duncan of Oakville was arrested on Oct. 16 following a month-long investigation. Duncan has been charged with two counts of trafficking in persons, two counts of material benefit – trafficking in persons, two counts of material benefit – sexual services, six counts of procuring, three counts of advertising sexual services, assault with a weapon, choking, two counts of forcible confinement and utter threats.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Investigators say Duncan has also gone by the alias “Coco” and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Police have released a photo of the accused.