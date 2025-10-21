Ukraine and EU leaders accuse Putin of stalling and reject land concessions for peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House, following a meeting with President Donald Trump, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2025 4:59 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 8:08 am.

Ukraine’s president and European leaders on Tuesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of stalling for time in diplomatic efforts to bring his invasion of Ukraine to an end and opposed any move to make Kyiv surrender land captured by Russian forces in return for peace, as U.S. President Donald Trump has on occasion suggested.

Eight European leaders as well as senior European Union officials said in a joint statement they intend to go ahead with plans to use Moscow’s billions of dollars (euros) of frozen assets abroad to help Kyiv win the war, despite some misgivings about the legality and consequences of such a step.

The statement expressed support for Trump’s peace efforts in Ukraine as he prepares to meet with Putin in Budapest, Hungary in coming weeks.

No date has been set for the Budapest summit, and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated Tuesday there was no sense of urgency. “Preparation is needed, serious preparation,” he told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Putin returned to diplomacy, calling Trump last week after the American president said he might supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. But “as soon as the pressure eased a little, the Russians began to try to drop diplomacy, postpone the dialogue,” Zelenskyy said Tuesday in a Telegram post.

“We need to end this war, and only pressure will lead to peace,” he said.

The leaders’ statement laid down a marker by saying the leaders “remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force.”

Trump last month reversed his long-held position that Ukraine would have to concede land and suggested it could win back all the territory it has lost to Russia. However, after a phone call with Putin last week and a subsequent meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, Trump shifted his position again and called on Kyiv and Moscow to “stop where they are” in the more than three-year war.

On Sunday, Trump said that the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine should be “cut up,” leaving most of it in Russian hands.

Trump said Monday that while he thinks it is possible that Ukraine can ultimately defeat Russia, he’s now doubtful it will happen.

Ukrainian and European leaders are trying hard to keep Trump on their side.

“We strongly support President Trump’s position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations,” the statement said. “We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction.”

The dynamics of Trump’s engagement with Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II have zigzagged as he searches for a peace deal.

Russia occupies about one fifth of Ukraine, but carving up their country in return for peace is unacceptable to Kyiv officials.

Also, a conflict frozen on the current front line could fester, with occupied areas of Ukraine offering Moscow a springboard for new attacks in the future, Ukrainian and European officials fear.

The statement by the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Denmark and EU officials came early in what Zelenskyy said Monday would be a week that is “very active in diplomacy.”

More international economic sanctions on Russia are likely to be discussed at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

“We must ramp up the pressure on Russia’s economy and its defense industry, until Putin is ready to make peace,” Tuesday’s statement said.

On Friday, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing — a group of 35 countries who support Ukraine — is due to take place in London.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

1h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave an emotionally charged speech addressing teammates and fans following the Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic Game 7 victory in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). The...

17m ago

Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series with 4-3 victory in Game 7

A three-run home run from George Springer has sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series with a 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays will now face the...

7h ago

'Most real I've ever felt': Fan who caught George Springer's home run ball savours moment

Michael Angeletti says he knew he would catch George Springer's home run ball before it actually happened.  The Toronto native was sitting in the front row out in left field at Rogers Centre — wearing...

2h ago

Top Stories

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

1h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave an emotionally charged speech addressing teammates and fans following the Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic Game 7 victory in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). The...

17m ago

Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series with 4-3 victory in Game 7

A three-run home run from George Springer has sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series with a 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays will now face the...

7h ago

'Most real I've ever felt': Fan who caught George Springer's home run ball savours moment

Michael Angeletti says he knew he would catch George Springer's home run ball before it actually happened.  The Toronto native was sitting in the front row out in left field at Rogers Centre — wearing...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

6h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.

8h ago

0:49
Fans react to the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series

"Let's go Blue Jays" chants rang out at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series. Brandon Choghri captures the energy outside following the victory.

8h ago

2:38
Clear Monday before rain begins Tuesday evening

It will be clear Monday night before the rain sets in on Tuesday evening with unsettled weather lasting through the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos