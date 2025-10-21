‘We do this for the city’: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays’ Game 7 ALCS win

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to fans as the Blue Jays celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners in MLB American League Championship Series game 7 baseball action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2025 7:32 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 8:07 am.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave an emotionally charged speech addressing teammates and fans following the Toronto Blue Jays’ dramatic Game 7 victory in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

The 26-year-old slugger, who has become the club’s emotional heartbeat, delivered a heartfelt message as the Blue Jays secured their first pennant since 1993.

“We do this for the city, man,” Guerrero told Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae. “We do this for y’all. Four more, baby. Four more.”

Guerrero Jr. has been with the Blue Jays organization since signing with the club as an international free agent at the age of 16. He was born in Montreal while his father, Vladimir Guerrero, was with the Expos. After rising the ranks as one of baseball’s best prospects, Guerrero Jr. debuted with the Blue Jays in 2019, helping Toronto qualify for the postseason three times but failing to advance past the wild card round with an 0-6 record.

That all changed this magical baseball season on the heels of a mammoth 14-year, $500 million extension Guerrero Jr. signed with the Blue Jays, committing long-term with the organization that took a chance on him as a teenager.

“We believe in each other. We believed in this team on the first day of Spring Training,” Guerrero Jr. said on Monday night. “We believe it all. Thank you, fans, for bringing the energy. We get the energy from you guys.”

The 26-year-old is also experiencing one of the best postseason performances in recent memory. He tied a Blue Jays playoff record with six home runs through the ALDS and ALCS, including a monumental grand slam in Game 2 against New York. It came as no surprise when Guerrero Jr. was recognized as ALCS MVP following Toronto’s series-clinching 4-3 win on Monday.

Guerrero Jr. enters the World Series hitting .442/.510/.930 and a 1.440 OPS across 11 postseason games.

Springer thanks fans for support

After delivering an all-time Toronto sports moment reminiscent of Jose Bautista’s bat flip, Blue Jays outfielder George Springer addressed and thanked the Rogers Centre faithful.

“I am so happy for everybody here. Our fans, our city, our country. This is for them,” Springer said.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer and teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of the MLB American League Championship Series in Toronto on Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

In a season filled with memorable narratives and storylines, Springer’s resurgent campaign and playoff performance are right up there with the best of them. His 23 career postseason home runs trail former Houston Astros teammate Jose Altuve (27) and Manny Ramirez (29) for third all-time; none more clutch than Monday’s three-run, seventh-inning shot.

“I was just trying to get the guy home from third,” a humble Springer said. “The at-bats before me were unbelievable. The bunt by [Andres Gimenez] is huge; that’s such a hard thing to do in that spot, so, if it’s not for those three guys, who knows what happens, but I owe it to them.”

Springer’s resilience was also on full display throughout the series. He took a 96 mph sinker from Bryan Woo off the knee in Game 5, and despite his attempts to stay in the game, he was pulled shortly after. He returned to the lineup two days later for Game 6 and never wavered.

“I’ve probably played with George longer than anyone here,” Myles Straw, his former Astros teammate, said. “And I’ve seen him do this every postseason. If there’s someone with a clutch gene, it’s George.

“This is what we envisioned,” Springer said. “I love it. I’m so proud of this team. I’m so proud of everyone. It’s just such an incredible moment.”

With files from Sportsnet staff

