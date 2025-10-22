Bon Jovi is hitting the road. Band announces first tour since Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery

FILE - Members of Bon Jovi front row from left, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, back row from left, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in New York on Oct. 19, 2016. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2025 1:42 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 3:44 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades into his career and the unthinkable happened. It was 2022, and Jon Bon Jovi began struggling through his songs. He saw a doctor who said one of his vocal cords was atrophying. He needed major surgery.

Bon Jovi had the procedure, and in the years since, has undergone extensive rehab, leading to the current moment: Next summer his band, Bon Jovi, will embark on their first tour in four years.

The “Forever Tour” kicks off with four nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden before the band heads to Edinburgh, Scotland; Dublin and London.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement — joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Bon Jovi said in a statement. “I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

Bon Jovi’s last concert was held on April 30, 2022, in Nashville — as seen in the 2024 Hulu documentary, “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”

An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern. General sales launch Oct. 31, also at 10 a.m. Eastern, via bonjovi.com.

