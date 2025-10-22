Conservative MPs deflect questions about Poilievre’s comments on Trudeau, RCMP

OTTAWA — Some Conservative MPs are deflecting questions about their leader’s comments on the RCMP, after the Liberals, Greens and NDP called for an apology.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Pierre Poilievre called the RCMP’s leadership “despicable” and accused it of covering up for former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre claimed that Trudeau could have been charged criminally for accepting a vacation from the Aga Khan and said the former prime minister would be in jail if not for the RCMP.

Talking to reporters ahead of the party’s weekly caucus meeting today, Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer said his fellow MPs would focus on other issues, such as job losses.

Conservative MP Todd Doherty asked reporters why they aren’t asking questions about unemployment and the opioid crisis, and said he supports the leader.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton said Poilievre has support from caucus and called his comments “little, out-of-context things from a podcast.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press