Food delivery worker accused in Riverdale sexual assault

Anwar Miah, of Toronto, faces a single count of sexual assault. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 22, 2025 11:31 am.

Toronto police allege a food delivery worker sexually assaulted a customer while delivering an order at a residential building in Riverdale last Wednesday.

Investigators say a customer placed an online order for food on Wednesday October 15, 2025.

The suspect delivered the order to the apartment complex in the Pape and Danforth avenues area.

While handing the food over to the customer in the complex’s lobby, investigators allege the delivery worker sexually assaulted the customer.

Anwar Miah, of Toronto, faces a single count of sexual assault.

Police have released his image saying they are concerned there may be other alleged victims.

None of the accusations against the suspect have been proven in court.

Top Stories

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

1m ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

updated

2h ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

2h ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

3h ago

