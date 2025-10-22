Food delivery worker accused in Riverdale sexual assault

Toronto police allege a food delivery worker sexually assaulted a customer while delivering an order at a residential building in Riverdale last Wednesday.

Investigators say a customer placed an online order for food on Wednesday October 15, 2025.

The suspect delivered the order to the apartment complex in the Pape and Danforth avenues area.

While handing the food over to the customer in the complex’s lobby, investigators allege the delivery worker sexually assaulted the customer.

Anwar Miah, of Toronto, faces a single count of sexual assault.

Police have released his image saying they are concerned there may be other alleged victims.

None of the accusations against the suspect have been proven in court.