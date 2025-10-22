Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews.

Savannah Kulla, 29, was shot and killed by her ex-partner in a parking lot in the Airport Road and Queen Street area on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, 38-year-old Anthony Deschepper, then kidnapped their one-year-old daughter before dropping her off with family members in the Niagara area.

Deschepper was later shot and killed by Niagara police early Wednesday morning. A firearm was recovered at the scene and the Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

A female, who was with Deschepper at the time of his death, was also taken into custody by Niagara police and is facing charges.

Kulla’s mother Karen tells CityNews she never believed something like this would happen to her daughter. “[He was] so in love with her, that’s what blows my mind. Like crazy in love with her … to the point where he’s obsessed,” said Karen.

She said Kulla had recently broken things off with the suspect. “She’s been telling me lately, I got to get away from him,” said Karen.

“She would go see him and say “this is over” and that’s what she did on the weekend,” Karen said.

Peel police said Tuesday the homicide was an intimate partner-related incident.

Karen said she’s just trying to hold it all together and is “a mess” since the loss of her daughter. “She was an overachiever. She loved those four kids more than anything.”

Kulla’s mother confirmed that Savannah had one daughter with Deschepper and three other boys who are currently with their father, Savannah’s ex-partner.

“I’m glad he’s gone and mainly because now her ex is very afraid of that those boys being around … when he got crazy,” Karen shared.