Protester faces charges after conference building damaged in London, Ont.

A pro-Palestinian protester is taken into custody by London Police after attempting to block access to the Best Defence Conference at RBC Place in London, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2025 3:39 pm.

Police in London, Ont., say a 34-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly damaging a conference building with a hammer as part of a protest on Tuesday. 

They allege the woman from Owen Sound, Ont., used a hammer to break electronic locks at the building’s entrance and that she fled from police into the crowd of protesters before she was arrested.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered outside the Best Defence Conference at RBC Place in downtown London, where they blocked off entrances to the building and demanded that Canada impose an immediate two-way arms embargo on Israel.

London police say protesters had also barricaded a parking garage with construction materials and paint was thrown at conference staff members.

They say the damage to the conference building is estimated at approximately $32,000.

The woman who was arrested has been charged with mischief over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, resisting arrest and disguising with intent. 

