Rock stars get AGO spotlight with photos from Paul McCartney, Melissa Auf der Maur

Melissa Auf der Maur, Self-portrait in mirror with Hole, Lollapalooza backstage, USA, 1995, chromogenic print, is shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Melissa Auf der Maur (Mandatory Credit)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2025 5:37 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 6:02 pm.

TORONTO — Former Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur and Paul McCartney are each set to showcase a piece of rock music history at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Organizers say both musicians will bring exhibits of their personal photographs to the gallery next year, offering a unique window into their worlds at the peak of fame.

“Melissa Auf der Maur: My ’90s Photographs” opens in June 2026 and will present “an intimate portrait of the last analogue decade” through the lens of the Montreal alt-rock musician.

Auf der Maur used her camera to document the action of life backstage, onstage and in the crowd, as she played in Hole and the Smashing Pumpkins. The exhibit runs until spring 2027.

“Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” opens in February with video clips, archival materials and more than 250 photographs taken during the early months of Beatlemania.

The AGO says the exhibit, which was announced earlier this year, offers “more intimate views” of bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr amid the intensity of the Beatles’ touring schedule.

The exhibition runs through June 7, 2026 and was organized by London’s National Portrait Gallery, in collaboration with McCartney.

Other events lined up for the AGO next year include “Sunday Best,” which details the evolution of Black style and self-fashioning, and “The Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse from the Dallas Museum of Art.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'They're gouging the people': Ford lashes out at Ticketmaster over Blue Jays resale ticket prices, considering legislation

Premier Doug Ford says his government is looking into possible legislation to cap resale ticket prices in response to staggering prices for the upcoming World Series clash between the Toronto Blue Jays...

9m ago

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

29m ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

3h ago

Carney's speech to signal plan to ramp up exports outside the United States

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to signal in a speech tonight that Canada is planning to significantly increase non-U.S. exports over the next decade to make the economy less reliant...

2h ago

Top Stories

'They're gouging the people': Ford lashes out at Ticketmaster over Blue Jays resale ticket prices, considering legislation

Premier Doug Ford says his government is looking into possible legislation to cap resale ticket prices in response to staggering prices for the upcoming World Series clash between the Toronto Blue Jays...

9m ago

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

29m ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

3h ago

Carney's speech to signal plan to ramp up exports outside the United States

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to signal in a speech tonight that Canada is planning to significantly increase non-U.S. exports over the next decade to make the economy less reliant...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.

3h ago

2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

1:54
Child found safe after Amber Alert, suspect wanted in fatal Brampton shooting

Police believe a shooting that left a woman dead was an act of intimate parter violence. Michelle Mackey explains the chain of events that triggered an Amber Alert and hunt for a suspect.

19h ago

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

21h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 
More Videos