Sandy Brondello to become first coach of Toronto Tempo, AP source 

FILE - New York Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello looks on as her team plays against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of Game 1 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sept. 14, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2025 8:20 pm.

Sandy Brondello is set to become the first coach of the Toronto Tempo, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Brondello’s contract with the New York Liberty wasn’t renewed after the season after leading the team to its first WNBA championship in 2024. The Liberty were beset injuries this season and knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Now Brondello will be in charge of the expansion Tempo, who will begin play next year. The veteran coach was also up for the Dallas Wings’ open head coach position. The Seattle Storm also have an opening for a head coach.

The news was first reported by the website The Next.

Brondello went 107-53 in four seasons with New York, giving her the most wins in franchise history. The Liberty got off to a franchise-best start, winning nine straight games, only to stumble over the next few months as injuries took their toll.

Before coming to New York, Brondello led the Phoenix Mercury to a championship in her eight seasons with that team. She was hired before the 2022 season by the Liberty after she helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals in 2021.

New York lost in the finals to Las Vegas in 2023 before winning the championship last year in a decisive Game 5 overtime victory over Minnesota.

Top Stories

'Fortune favours the bold': Carney sets goal to double non-U.S. exports in the next decade

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised the nation Wednesday evening that the fall budget will spur unseen levels of private sector investments, but at the same time he warned that sacrifices are in store. The...

12m ago

'They're gouging the people': Ford lashes out at Ticketmaster over Blue Jays resale ticket prices, considering legislation

Premier Doug Ford says his government is looking into possible legislation to cap resale ticket prices in response to staggering prices for the upcoming World Series clash between the Toronto Blue Jays...

2h ago

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

2h ago

Get bad advice from the Canada Revenue Agency? You're out of luck, taxpayer

OTTAWA — Canadians who file their personal income taxes incorrectly after getting bad advice from a Canada Revenue Agency call centre have no legal recourse, said a tax lawyer. After placing calls to...

3h ago

