Toronto, GTA residents split on key issues being tackled by the Ford government: poll

With MPPs returning to Queen’s Park this week, the future of speed cameras is expected to be among the contentious issues to be tackled by the Ford government.

The legislation to ban speed cameras was introduced by the provincial government on Monday, despite opposition from city mayors, police chiefs and safety advocates.

Premier Doug Ford has remained headstrong in his promise to push through legislation banning the cameras, calling them a “cash grab.”

A new poll reveals Ford is on the wrong side of this debate among residents of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The survey conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews found more than six out of 10 Torontonians disagree with Ford’s plan to ban speed enforcement cameras. At the same time, only 46 per cent agree with the premier’s assertion that the cameras are simply a “municipal cash grab” which does nothing to improve road safety.

Two other contentious decisions by the government have drawn mixed reactions. Residents in Toronto are split 50-50 when it comes to Ford’s plan to remove bike lanes from major arteries throughout the city, while only 51 per cent are in favour of the government’s decision to take over the administration of several school boards across the province.

The poll does find Ford is on the wrong side of public opinion when it comes to the controversial decision to transform Ontario Place into a waterpark and spa, as 59 per cent oppose the government’s plans.

Despite securing a third straight majority government for the first time in more than 50 years, there is a clear divide when it comes to support for the premier’s performance.

The survey finds 53 per cent of Torontonians believe Ford is doing a bad job, while 57 per cent of GTA residents approve of how he’s gone about the day-to-day operation of the province.

Meanwhile, one in six Torontonians and 51 per cent of those in the GTA feel the time is right for a change and have someone else take over Premier Ford’s position.

While Alberta is currently dancing around a proposed referendum question on whether or not to secede from Canada, Torontonians and those in the GTA are overwhelming in their response, with 94 and 92 per cent, respectively, stating they want Ontario to remain part of Canada.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.