Toronto, GTA residents split on key issues being tackled by the Ford government: poll

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 22, 2025 5:52 am.

With MPPs returning to Queen’s Park this week, the future of speed cameras is expected to be among the contentious issues to be tackled by the Ford government.

The legislation to ban speed cameras was introduced by the provincial government on Monday, despite opposition from city mayors, police chiefs and safety advocates.

Premier Doug Ford has remained headstrong in his promise to push through legislation banning the cameras, calling them a “cash grab.”

A new poll reveals Ford is on the wrong side of this debate among residents of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Related:

The survey conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews found more than six out of 10 Torontonians disagree with Ford’s plan to ban speed enforcement cameras. At the same time, only 46 per cent agree with the premier’s assertion that the cameras are simply a “municipal cash grab” which does nothing to improve road safety.

Two other contentious decisions by the government have drawn mixed reactions. Residents in Toronto are split 50-50 when it comes to Ford’s plan to remove bike lanes from major arteries throughout the city, while only 51 per cent are in favour of the government’s decision to take over the administration of several school boards across the province.

The poll does find Ford is on the wrong side of public opinion when it comes to the controversial decision to transform Ontario Place into a waterpark and spa, as 59 per cent oppose the government’s plans.

Despite securing a third straight majority government for the first time in more than 50 years, there is a clear divide when it comes to support for the premier’s performance.

The survey finds 53 per cent of Torontonians believe Ford is doing a bad job, while 57 per cent of GTA residents approve of how he’s gone about the day-to-day operation of the province.  

Meanwhile, one in six Torontonians and 51 per cent of those in the GTA feel the time is right for a change and have someone else take over Premier Ford’s position.

While Alberta is currently dancing around a proposed referendum question on whether or not to secede from Canada, Torontonians and those in the GTA are overwhelming in their response, with 94 and 92 per cent, respectively, stating they want Ontario to remain part of Canada.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.

The best moments from the Blue Jays' postseason run (so far)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball's biggest stage for the first time since 1993, and their path to the World Series has been filled with unforgettable moments. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday at Rogers...

1h ago

Manhunt underway for alleged suspect in fatal shooting of woman in Brampton and Amber Alert

A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, but the suspect remains outstanding and has been allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of woman in Brampton. An Amber Alert was...

10h ago

2 pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two pedestrians are in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Toronto police were called to Midland and Tara avenues around 9:15 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

'It's not that easy': Jose Bautista offers unique insight on Springer's big swing

Standing on the very same field where 10 years earlier he took Sam Dyson deep, flung his bat to the sky and won a playoff series with his signature moment for the Toronto Blue Jays, Jose Bautista is initially...

2h ago

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

10h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 

16h ago

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

18h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.

21h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.
