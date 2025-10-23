Air Canada is making a significant move at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, unveiling plans for new daily flights to four major U.S. cities and expanded service on key domestic routes.

Starting in the spring of 2026, the airline will launch nonstop service to New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, marking Air Canada’s first transborder flights from downtown Toronto once U.S. customs pre-clearance opens.

U.S. pre-clearance customs was not previously available at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.

“This is our most significant expansion at Toronto Island since Air Canada first served the airport 35 years ago,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Air Canada says the move is part of a broader push to enhance the passenger experience at Billy Bishop.

“The new transborder routes will especially benefit our loyal customers and business travellers by creating frequent and easy connections between the heart of Canada’s financial capital and the major markets of New York, Boston, Washington and Chicago,” Galardo added.

The new services will complement Air Canada’s extensive operations at Toronto Pearson, where the carrier will operate more than 600 daily flights to over 120 destinations next summer.

New transborder routes

Starting in spring 2026, Air Canada Express will fly:

New York LaGuardia (LGA): Four return flights daily, beginning March 29, 2026

Four return flights daily, beginning March 29, 2026 Boston Logan (BOS): Three return flights daily, starting July 1, 2026

Three return flights daily, starting July 1, 2026 Chicago O’Hare (ORD): Two return flights daily, starting June 1, 2026

Two return flights daily, starting June 1, 2026 Washington Dulles (IAD): One return flight daily, starting June 1, 2026

All flights will use Air Canada’s 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft, with schedules designed to appeal to business travellers seeking same-day return options.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, Air Canada said it is also strengthening its presence in the heavily travelled Eastern Triangle. Beginning January 2026, the airline will increase service between Toronto Island and Montreal to nine return flights daily (up from eight) and expand service to Ottawa to six return flights daily (up from four).

The new routes position Air Canada to compete more directly with Porter Airlines, which has long dominated Billy Bishop’s transborder and domestic network.