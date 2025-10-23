Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage to start Game 1 of World Series

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 23, 2025 1:56 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 2:56 pm.

The first pitch of the 2025 World Series will be thrown by rookie Trey Yesavage.

Manager John Schneider announced Thursday that the right-hander will start Friday’s Game 1 for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers announced previously that they would be sending out lefty Blake Snell.

Related:

Live coverage of the World Series will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, beginning with Friday’s Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Yesavage, 22, is set for his fourth post-season start after beginning the season in single-A and climbing through every level of the organization before arriving with the Blue Jays in September.

His last outing came on Sunday, meaning he’ll be on regular rest for Game 1.

Over three regular-season starts, he posted a 3.21 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven walks over 14 innings.

He was at his most dominant in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees, when he put up 5.2 hitless innings while punching out a post-season franchise-record 11 opponents.

After a shaky Game 2 start in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners (four innings, four hits, five runs), he bounced back in Game 6 to earn the win, striking out seven and allowing just two runs over 5.2 innings.

And Toronto will need Yesavage at his best as its hitters face Snell, whose dominant post-season has included 28 strikeouts and just two earned runs over 21 innings.

In his most recent outing, Snell tossed eight innings in a Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing just one hit and no walks while fanning 10.

Los Angeles has also announced that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2, while the Schneider said the Blue Jays will likely announce their own starter for Saturday’s contest later Thursday.

The team is still working through whether Kevin Gausman — who started Game 1 of the ALDS and ALCS but pitched on inning during Monday’s ALCS clincher — will start Game in Toronto or Game 3 in Los Angeles.

Chris Bassitt, who pitched a perfect eighth inning in Game 7 of the ALCS, will likely remain in the bullpen, Schneider said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

12m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

$58 tickets? A lot has changed since the Jays' last World Series appearance

The Toronto Blue Jays will be back in a somewhat familiar spot when the World Series kicks off on Friday against the L.A. Dodgers. The blue birds famously won the coveted Commissioner's Trophy back-to-back...

25m ago

Rogers launches massive World Series ticket giveaway for Blue Jays fans

With the Toronto Blue Jays set to play in their first World Series since 1993, Rogers is rolling out a nationwide ticket giveaway campaign to get more fans into the stands. Rogers, which owns the Blue...

6h ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

12m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

$58 tickets? A lot has changed since the Jays' last World Series appearance

The Toronto Blue Jays will be back in a somewhat familiar spot when the World Series kicks off on Friday against the L.A. Dodgers. The blue birds famously won the coveted Commissioner's Trophy back-to-back...

25m ago

Rogers launches massive World Series ticket giveaway for Blue Jays fans

With the Toronto Blue Jays set to play in their first World Series since 1993, Rogers is rolling out a nationwide ticket giveaway campaign to get more fans into the stands. Rogers, which owns the Blue...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

21h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos