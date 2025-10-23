A major intersection in Brampton was shut down for several hours on Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was struck in a multi-vehicle collision that left her with life-threatening injuries.

Peel Regional Police say the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. at Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road, involving four vehicles. Investigators confirmed that all drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.

An adult female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police. The intersection was closed for an extended period, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information about the collision is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.