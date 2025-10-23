Envoy to Mexico says Trump ‘unrealistic’ on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

Vehicles approach the United States border crossing as seen from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 4:28 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 5:14 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has “unrealistic” expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs.

Cameron MacKay tells the Senate foreign-affairs committee that “it’s simply not possible for the United States to make cars all by itself, in the near term.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly said it wants to manufacture vehicles with few foreign parts, and Trump told Prime Minister Mark Carney that Americans “don’t want to buy cars that are made in Canada.”

While the U.S. has levied tariffs on various vehicles and components, MacKay says there are still parts that American companies need that can only be obtained from Canada as well as Mexico.

He says there could be “considerable alignment” between the Canadian and Mexican negotiating positions on the issue, in the looming review of the North American deal.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has full confidence in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s negotiations with the U.S., noting the delicate nature of negotiating with the American president.

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

45m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Man, 19, charged in human trafficking investigation in Peel Region

A 19-year-old Toronto man is facing nine charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Peel Region. Investigators say on October 6, they located a woman who had been reported missing...

1h ago

