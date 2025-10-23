Man, 19, charged in human trafficking investigation in Peel Region

Photo of Henry Igboenyesi, who is facing a total of nine charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 23, 2025 4:34 pm.

A 19-year-old Toronto man is facing nine charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Peel Region.

Investigators say on October 6, they located a woman who had been reported missing at an Airbnb in Mississauga.

“The woman was located with the suspect and in a state of crisis,” police said in a release. “The woman was brought to safety and disclosed that the suspect had taken control of various aspects of her life, including her identification and bank accounts, and had physically assaulted her.”

Henry Igboenyesi was taken into custody and is facing eight trafficking-related charges, including advertising sexual services, exercising control, choking, suffocating, or strangling, as well as breach of recognizance.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, particularly in the GTA and Golden Horseshoe area, and they are encouraging them to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

46m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Envoy to Mexico says Trump 'unrealistic' on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has "unrealistic" expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs. Cameron MacKay tells the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

46m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Envoy to Mexico says Trump 'unrealistic' on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has "unrealistic" expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs. Cameron MacKay tells the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

23h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos