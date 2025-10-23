Man, 19, charged in human trafficking investigation in Peel Region

A 19-year-old Toronto man is facing nine charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Peel Region.

Investigators say on October 6, they located a woman who had been reported missing at an Airbnb in Mississauga.

“The woman was located with the suspect and in a state of crisis,” police said in a release. “The woman was brought to safety and disclosed that the suspect had taken control of various aspects of her life, including her identification and bank accounts, and had physically assaulted her.”

Henry Igboenyesi was taken into custody and is facing eight trafficking-related charges, including advertising sexual services, exercising control, choking, suffocating, or strangling, as well as breach of recognizance.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, particularly in the GTA and Golden Horseshoe area, and they are encouraging them to contact police.