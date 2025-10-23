Mississauga wood artist finds silver lining in U.S. tariffs

Photo showing Ajit, founder and creative force behind Native Kraft. OMNI NEWS

By Anureet, OMNI News

Posted October 23, 2025 9:53 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 10:00 pm.

For Ajit, founder and creative force behind Native Kraft, furniture making isn’t just a profession – it’s catharsis.

“My work is like a painting to an artist,” he says.

Working with materials such as wood, melted metal, glass, rocks, and stones, Ajit transforms raw elements of nature into sculptural furniture and striking feature walls. Each creation blurs the line between function and art, reflecting a deep connection between craftsmanship and emotion.

An engineer by education, Ajit’s fascination with architectural structures and natural forms has shaped his creative journey. His pieces are known for their intricate craftsmanship and rare design sensibilities – traits that set his work apart in Canada’s design landscape.

“There are only a few artists in Canada who do what I do,” he notes.

Despite recent tariff challenges with the United States, Ajit sees a silver lining.

“Canadians have started appreciating our own artists and our own woodwork even more.”

Through Native Kraft, he hopes to revive and promote handcrafted skills among new generations of makers.

What sets Ajit’s work apart is his dedication to traditional techniques – particularly Japanese joinery.

“I don’t use nails in my work,” he explains.

Having trained in Japanese joinery and drawn deep inspiration from master craftsman George Nakashima, Ajit blends Eastern precision with Canadian materials to create timeless pieces that honour both tradition and innovation.

While the U.S. tariffs have reduced some cross-border orders, Ajit remains optimistic.

“Everything happens for good,” he says. “This shift has encouraged local appreciation for Canadian craftsmanship.”

From engineering precision to artistic expression, Ajit’s work with Native Kraft is redefining what it means to create furniture that not only fills spaces but tells stories – crafted by hand, built to endure, and inspired by the earth itself.

