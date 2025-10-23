Mount Dennis GO Transit and UP Express train station set to open on Nov. 16

Residents in west-end Toronto will have new access to the GO Transit and UP Express train networks in mid-November as crews prepare to open a key transfer station in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

A statement issued by the Ontario government on Thursday announced the Mount Dennis GO and UP station, located at the current western terminus of the yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT and close to Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road, will open to passengers on Nov. 16.

The station will allow GO Transit customers to board Kitchener line trains and for residents to access the Union-Pearson Express trains.

CityNews got a tour of Mount Dennis station in 2024 as construction was approaching the finishing stages. Four new platforms were built to facilitate GO and UP Express service.

The station building itself is the former Kodak Building 9. The manufacturing plant structure has been transformed into a multi-modal station and a community space with a massive gym and stage on the upper floor. At the time, officials said discussions were underway to determine how the community space would be used.

Located on the northeast corner of the property just outside the station building is a massive bus terminal and loop with 15 bays. It will have stops for routes servicing the western half of Toronto. The TTC is in the midst of reorganizing several routes for when Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown fully goes into service.

Connecting all of the structures at Mount Dennis is a network of passageways and entry points with fare gates. There are also retail spaces built in and there’s a large public art piece as you enter and exit the Eglinton Crosstown station area. A bicycle storage locker can be found on the west side of the property.

Meanwhile, not far away at the future Eglinton Crosstown Caledonia station, crews have begun building a new GO Transit train station for Barrie line trains.