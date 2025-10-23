Mount Dennis GO Transit and UP Express train station set to open on Nov. 16

CityNews recently toured Mount Dennis station. Along with several TTC bus routes, GO Transit and UP Express trains will eventually stop at the station. It will also be the initial western terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT when it opens.

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 23, 2025 4:10 pm.

Residents in west-end Toronto will have new access to the GO Transit and UP Express train networks in mid-November as crews prepare to open a key transfer station in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

A statement issued by the Ontario government on Thursday announced the Mount Dennis GO and UP station, located at the current western terminus of the yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT and close to Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road, will open to passengers on Nov. 16.

The station will allow GO Transit customers to board Kitchener line trains and for residents to access the Union-Pearson Express trains.

CityNews got a tour of Mount Dennis station in 2024 as construction was approaching the finishing stages. Four new platforms were built to facilitate GO and UP Express service.

Related:

The station building itself is the former Kodak Building 9. The manufacturing plant structure has been transformed into a multi-modal station and a community space with a massive gym and stage on the upper floor. At the time, officials said discussions were underway to determine how the community space would be used.

Located on the northeast corner of the property just outside the station building is a massive bus terminal and loop with 15 bays. It will have stops for routes servicing the western half of Toronto. The TTC is in the midst of reorganizing several routes for when Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown fully goes into service.

Connecting all of the structures at Mount Dennis is a network of passageways and entry points with fare gates. There are also retail spaces built in and there’s a large public art piece as you enter and exit the Eglinton Crosstown station area. A bicycle storage locker can be found on the west side of the property.

Meanwhile, not far away at the future Eglinton Crosstown Caledonia station, crews have begun building a new GO Transit train station for Barrie line trains.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

42m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Envoy to Mexico says Trump 'unrealistic' on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has "unrealistic" expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs. Cameron MacKay tells the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

42m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Envoy to Mexico says Trump 'unrealistic' on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has "unrealistic" expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs. Cameron MacKay tells the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

23h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos