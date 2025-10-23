1 person seriously injured in Newmarket shooting

One person is in hospital following a shooting outside a home in Newmarket, the second one at the same residence in a week, police say.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers were called to a residence on Hewitt Circle, near Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive, just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police located one person outside the home who had been shot. Paramedics transported them to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect arrived in a vehicle, the shots were fired from the area of the driveway, and then the vehicle fled the area,” Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Anderson said in a update later in the morning.

Police have not yet released a suspect description at this time.

Investigators are trying to determine a connection between the person shot and the residence, and are treating it as a targeted incident.

Anderson said the home was first shot at in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, but there were no reported injuries in that incident. However, there was some property damage.

Residents can expect a large police presence in the area as officers conduct their investigation.