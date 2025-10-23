Nova Scotia to learn from Ontario’s nuclear efforts as part of new agreement

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, left, and Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce sign a memorandum of understanding to work together in exploring the use of small modular reactor technology, in Halifax, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 2:29 pm.

Nova Scotia’s premier says the province will learn from Ontario’s nuclear efforts as part of a new agreement he signed with its energy minister.

Ontario’s Minister of Energy Stephen Lecce and Tim Houston, who appointed himself as Nova Scotia’s energy minister two days ago, held a press conference in downtown Halifax to sign the memorandum of understanding on the topic of small modular reactors.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission says small modular reactors are smaller in size and have a smaller energy output than traditional nuclear power reactors.

The commission also says the smaller reactors have enhanced safety features.

Houston says Nova Scotia will not be using small modular reactor technology in the near future.

He says the agreement with Ontario means the provinces will share knowledge and information about technology, the regulatory framework and nuclear waste management, among other things.

Lecce says this agreement with Nova Scotia shows how Canada is “building momentum” on nuclear power.

He notes that Saskatchewan, Alberta and New Brunswick have signed similar agreements.

Shortly before the agreement signing, the federal and Ontario governments announced they would be putting a total of $3 billion toward a project to build four small nuclear reactors in the Greater Toronto Area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.

