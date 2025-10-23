Federal, Ontario governments contributing $3B to small nuclear reactor project

Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Allison Jones and Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 10:34 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 11:51 am.

The federal and Ontario governments are putting a total of $3 billion toward a project to build four small nuclear reactors in the Greater Toronto Area.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has added the Darlington New Nuclear Project to his list of projects deemed to be in the national interest and therefore worthy of fast tracking.

He and Premier Doug Ford were at the site east of Toronto on Thursday to announce that their governments are contributing $2 billion and $1 billion, respectively, from the Canada Growth Fund and the Building Ontario Fund.

Carney said it will make Canada the first country in the G7 to have this new kind of nuclear reactor.

“(It is) a generational investment, an investment that will extend Canada’s world leadership in clean energy,” he said. “We are an energy superpower, and we are only getting stronger.”

Ontario Power Generation has said the entire project should cost about $21 billion.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission granted OPG a licence to construct the first of the four SMRs earlier this year and construction began in the spring. It is expected to come online in 2030.

Once all four SMRs are up and running, they will produce 1,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 1.2 million homes. They are expected to operate for 65 years and the province predicts the project will create 18,000 jobs, including 3,700 highly skilled jobs.

Ford stressed that 80 per cent of the spending on the entire project will go to Ontario companies.

“We’re using Ontario products at every opportunity so that Ontario tax dollars support Ontario workers,” he said.

“That includes using steel made here in the province, by Ontario steelworkers, to build the new SMRs. With tariffs and economic uncertainty hammering Ontario’s workers and businesses, this is exactly the sort of investment our province needs.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada announces major Billy Bishop expansion in Toronto with new U.S. routes

Air Canada is making a significant move at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, unveiling plans for new daily flights to four major U.S. cities and expanded service on key domestic routes. Starting in...

42m ago

Touch 'em all, Joe: 4 swings that defined the Blue Jays, from Carter to Springer

On Oct. 23, 1993, Joe Carter etched his name into baseball immortality with a swing that sent the Toronto Blue Jays to their second straight World Series title. Thirty-two years later, Carter's walk-off...

44m ago

Who will make the Blue Jays' World Series roster? Here's what we know

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their first World Series appearance since 1993, the club is finalizing its 26-man roster. While there shouldn't be many surprises, the one key decision will come down...

11m ago

Rogers launches massive World Series ticket giveaway for Blue Jays fans

With the Toronto Blue Jays set to play in their first World Series since 1993, Rogers is rolling out a nationwide ticket giveaway campaign to get more fans into the stands. Rogers, which owns the Blue...

3h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada announces major Billy Bishop expansion in Toronto with new U.S. routes

Air Canada is making a significant move at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, unveiling plans for new daily flights to four major U.S. cities and expanded service on key domestic routes. Starting in...

42m ago

Touch 'em all, Joe: 4 swings that defined the Blue Jays, from Carter to Springer

On Oct. 23, 1993, Joe Carter etched his name into baseball immortality with a swing that sent the Toronto Blue Jays to their second straight World Series title. Thirty-two years later, Carter's walk-off...

44m ago

Who will make the Blue Jays' World Series roster? Here's what we know

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their first World Series appearance since 1993, the club is finalizing its 26-man roster. While there shouldn't be many surprises, the one key decision will come down...

11m ago

Rogers launches massive World Series ticket giveaway for Blue Jays fans

With the Toronto Blue Jays set to play in their first World Series since 1993, Rogers is rolling out a nationwide ticket giveaway campaign to get more fans into the stands. Rogers, which owns the Blue...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

17h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.

21h ago

8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 

21h ago

2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos