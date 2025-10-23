Pharrell and gospel act Voices of Fire to perform at World Series opener

Pharrell Williams performs during a concert in St. Peter's Square for the conclusion of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity at the Vatican, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 4:08 pm.

Pharrell Williams and the gospel choir Voices of Fire will help open the World Series in Toronto.

MLB says they’ve tapped the U.S. singer, known for his megahit “Happy,” for a pre-game performance on Friday alongside the Virginia-formed gospel group.

The organization says the show will celebrate the “unity and togetherness” of baseball as the Blue Jays hit the field for the first Toronto World Series game in 32 years.

The Jays are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 at the Rogers Centre.

Voices of Fire is also on deck to perform the national anthems for both the U.S. and Canada. 

MLB says for O Canada, the choir will be joined by a local ensemble of Toronto orchestra members and other performers.

Voices of Fire was formed five years ago as part of a TV competition series on Netflix, which saw Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Pharrell’s uncle, partner with the singer to establish a world-class gospel choir.

Pharrell and the gospel act previously appeared together in a taped performance of their song “Are You Ready?” accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra inside an empty stadium, produced as part of the postseason campaign.

Meanwhile, sibling act the Jonas Brothers will make a special appearance at Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, performing as part of a renewed partnership between MLB and charitable organization Stand Up To Cancer. 

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

47m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Envoy to Mexico says Trump 'unrealistic' on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has "unrealistic" expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs. Cameron MacKay tells the...

1h ago

