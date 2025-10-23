Photos of King Charles III and Queen Camilla visiting the Vatican to pray with Pope Leo XIV
Posted October 23, 2025 8:20 am.
Last Updated October 23, 2025 8:42 am.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla have visited the Vatican to pray with Pope Leo XIV. This historic meeting aims to strengthen ties between the Church of England and the Catholic Church. The event marks the first time since the Reformation that the heads of these two churches have prayed together.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Andrew Medichini, The Associated Press