Pop culture in 1993: Best movies, music and cultural moments

It’s been 32 years since Joe Carter’s walk-off home run to make the Blue Jays back-to-back World Series champions. But what was life like in 1993?

CityNews takes a look back at the best movies, music and cultural moments from that year.

Film

Top-Grossing Films of 1993 (Worldwide)

Jurassic Park – The year’s biggest blockbuster and a game-changer for visual effects Mrs. Doubtfire – Robin Williams at his funniest and most heartfelt The Fugitive – Harrison Ford’s intense man-on-the-run thriller Schindler’s List – Steven Spielberg’s powerful, Oscar-winning historical drama The Firm – Tom Cruise in a gripping legal thriller based on John Grisham’s novel Indecent Proposal – A controversial romantic drama starring Demi Moore and Robert Redford Cliffhanger – Sylvester Stallone scaling mountains and action-movie glory Sleepless in Seattle – The classic rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan Philadelphia – One of the first major Hollywood films to address HIV/AIDS, earning Tom Hanks an Oscar The Pelican Brief – Another John Grisham legal thriller with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington

Oscar Winners in 1993

Schindler’s List was dominant film of the night. Steven Spielberg’s Holocaust drama became one of the most acclaimed films in cinema history.

Best Picture – Schindler’s List

– Schindler’s List Best Director – Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List

Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List Best Actor – Tom Hanks, Philadelphia (his first Oscar win)

Tom Hanks, Philadelphia (his first Oscar win) Best Actress – Holly Hunter, The Piano

Holly Hunter, The Piano Best Supporting Actor – Tommy Lee Jones, The Fugitive

Tommy Lee Jones, The Fugitive Best Supporting Actress – Anna Paquin, The Piano

Anna Paquin, The Piano Best Original Screenplay – Jane Campion, The Piano

Jane Campion, The Piano Best Adapted Screenplay – Steven Zaillian, Schindler’s List

Steven Zaillian, Schindler’s List Best Cinematography – Janusz Kamiński, Schindler’s List

Janusz Kamiński, Schindler’s List Best Art Direction – Schindler’s List

– Schindler’s List Best Film Editing – Schindler’s List

– Schindler’s List Best Original Score – John Williams, Schindler’s List

John Williams, Schindler’s List Best Visual Effects – Jurassic Park

Music

Top 20 songs on the Billboard Top 100 in 1993

“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston “Whoomp! (There It Is)” – Tag Team “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – UB40 “That’s the Way Love Goes” – Janet Jackson “Freak Me” – Silk “Weak” – SWV “If I Ever Fall in Love” – Shai “Dreamlover” – Mariah Carey “Rump Shaker” – Wreckx-n-Effect “Informer” – Snow “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” – Dr. Dre “In the Still of the Nite” – Boyz II Men “Don’t Walk Away” – Jade “Knockin’ da Boots” – H-Town “Lately” – Jodeci “Dazzey Duks” – Duice “Show Me Love” – Robin S. “A Whole New World” – Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle “If” – Janet Jackson “I’m So Into You” – SWV

Albums that reached number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and were released in 1993

The Bodyguard – Whitney Houston

Songs of Faith and Devotion – Depeche Mode

Get a Grip – Aerosmith

janet. – Janet Jackson

Back to Broadway – Barbara Streisand

Zooropa – U2

Black Sunday – Cypress Hill

Sleepless in Seattle – Soundtrack

River of Dreams – Billy Joel

In Pieces – Garth Brooks

In Utero – Nirvana

Bat Out of Hell II (Back into Hell) – Meat Loaf

Vs. – Pearl Jam

Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg

Music Box – Mariah Carey

Top Winners of the 1993 Grammys

The 1993 Grammys. held in 1994, celebrated all the best music released in 1993. Here were the winners and nominations in the top categories.

Album of the Year : Whitney Houston – The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album Sting – Ten Summoner’s Tales Billy Joel – River of Dreams Donald Fagen – Kamakirid R.E.M. – Automatic for the People

: Whitney Houston – The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album Record of the Year : Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You” Billy Joel – “The River of Dreams” Sting – “If I Ever Lose Faith in You” Neil Moon – “Harvest Moon” Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle – “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)”

: Whitney Houston “I Will Always Love You” Song of the Year : Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle – “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)” Billy Joel – “The River of Dreams” Sting – “If I Ever Lose Faith in You” Neil Moon – “Harvest Moon” Meat Loaf – “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”

: Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle – “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)” Best New Artist Award : Toni Braxton Digable Planets Blind Melon Belly SWV (Sisters with Voices)

: Toni Braxton Grammy Legend Award: Frank Sinatra

Notable celebrity deaths in 1993

Film & Television

Audrey Hepburn (1929–1993) – Legendary actress known for Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday

Brandon Lee (1965–1993) – Actor and martial artist, tragically killed during filming of The Crow

River Phoenix (1970–1993) – Rising star in films like Stand by Me and My Own Private Idaho, died of a drug overdose

Greer Garson (1904–1993) – Oscar-winning actress known for Mrs. Miniver

Cesar Romero (1907–1993) – Actor known for playing the Joker on the 1960s Batman TV series

Helen Hayes (1900-1993) – American actress who was the first female EGOT winner

Federico Fellini (1920-1993) – Italian filmmaker and director known for 8 1/2 and Dolce Vita

Vincent Price (1911-1993) – Legendary horror film actor

Music

Frank Zappa (1940–1993) – Innovative musician, composer, and satirist

Roy Orbison (1936–1993) – Iconic singer-songwriter, famous for hits like “Oh, Pretty Woman”

Sammy Davis Jr. (1925–1993) – Singer, dancer, and member of the Rat Pack, a major entertainment icon

Eazy-E (1963–1993) – Rap pioneer and founding member of N.W.A., died from AIDS-related complications

Sports

Reggie Lewis (1965–1993) – Boston Celtics basketball star, died unexpectedly of a heart condition

Arthur Ashe (1943–1993) – American tennis player and the only Black man to ever win the singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the Australian Open. He died of AIDS-related pneumonia in Feb. 1993

Andre the Giant (1946-1993) – French wrestler who also famously appeared in the the film The Princess Bride. He died of heart failure at the age of 49.

Other Notables

Thurgood Marshall (1908–1993) – First African American U.S. Supreme Court Justice, a historic figure in law and civil rights

Cesar Chavez (1927-1993) – American civil rights activist, posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

William Golding (1911-1993) – Author of the Lord of the Flies and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature

Pablo Escobar (1949-1993) – Colombian drug lord who was the founder and leader of the Medellín Cartel. He was shot and killed by Colombian special forces

Cultural Moments

Bill Clinton became U.S. President, ushering in a new era of American politics and pop culture coverage.

Kim Campbell became the first female Prime Minister of Canada after then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney retired. She lost to Jean Chrétien in an election five months later.

Frasier, NYPD Blue and The X-Files premiered, eventually becoming cultural touchstones.

Michael Jordan returned to the NBA in 1993, after briefly retiring to play baseball, though he announced his second retirement later that year.

Manchester United became the first champions of the new Premier League.

Celebrities spotted at Blue Jays games in 1993

John Candy: The beloved Canadian actor was known for his support of Canadian sports teams, including the Blue Jays. His presence at games and public endorsements helped bolster the team’s popularity during their championship run.

Barbra Streisand: The international music and film icon was reported to have attended a Blue Jays game during the 1993 World Series. Her attendance was a significant moment, highlighting the team’s reach beyond Canadian borders.

Celine Dion: The Quebec-born global superstar was a vocal supporter of the Blue Jays. Her attendance at games and public statements of support endeared her to fans and showcased the team’s widespread appeal.

Michael Jackson: The King of Pop was known to have attended a Blue Jays game during the 1993 season. His presence at the game was a testament to the team’s international recognition and appeal.