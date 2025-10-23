Pop culture in 1993: Best movies, music and cultural moments
Posted October 23, 2025 2:49 pm.
It’s been 32 years since Joe Carter’s walk-off home run to make the Blue Jays back-to-back World Series champions. But what was life like in 1993?
CityNews takes a look back at the best movies, music and cultural moments from that year.
Film
Top-Grossing Films of 1993 (Worldwide)
- Jurassic Park – The year’s biggest blockbuster and a game-changer for visual effects
- Mrs. Doubtfire – Robin Williams at his funniest and most heartfelt
- The Fugitive – Harrison Ford’s intense man-on-the-run thriller
- Schindler’s List – Steven Spielberg’s powerful, Oscar-winning historical drama
- The Firm – Tom Cruise in a gripping legal thriller based on John Grisham’s novel
- Indecent Proposal – A controversial romantic drama starring Demi Moore and Robert Redford
- Cliffhanger – Sylvester Stallone scaling mountains and action-movie glory
- Sleepless in Seattle – The classic rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan
- Philadelphia – One of the first major Hollywood films to address HIV/AIDS, earning Tom Hanks an Oscar
- The Pelican Brief – Another John Grisham legal thriller with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington
Oscar Winners in 1993
Schindler’s List was dominant film of the night. Steven Spielberg’s Holocaust drama became one of the most acclaimed films in cinema history.
- Best Picture – Schindler’s List
- Best Director – Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List
- Best Actor – Tom Hanks, Philadelphia (his first Oscar win)
- Best Actress – Holly Hunter, The Piano
- Best Supporting Actor – Tommy Lee Jones, The Fugitive
- Best Supporting Actress – Anna Paquin, The Piano
- Best Original Screenplay – Jane Campion, The Piano
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Steven Zaillian, Schindler’s List
- Best Cinematography – Janusz Kamiński, Schindler’s List
- Best Art Direction – Schindler’s List
- Best Film Editing – Schindler’s List
- Best Original Score – John Williams, Schindler’s List
- Best Visual Effects – Jurassic Park
Music
Top 20 songs on the Billboard Top 100 in 1993
- “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston
- “Whoomp! (There It Is)” – Tag Team
- “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – UB40
- “That’s the Way Love Goes” – Janet Jackson
- “Freak Me” – Silk
- “Weak” – SWV
- “If I Ever Fall in Love” – Shai
- “Dreamlover” – Mariah Carey
- “Rump Shaker” – Wreckx-n-Effect
- “Informer” – Snow
- “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” – Dr. Dre
- “In the Still of the Nite” – Boyz II Men
- “Don’t Walk Away” – Jade
- “Knockin’ da Boots” – H-Town
- “Lately” – Jodeci
- “Dazzey Duks” – Duice
- “Show Me Love” – Robin S.
- “A Whole New World” – Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle
- “If” – Janet Jackson
- “I’m So Into You” – SWV
Albums that reached number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and were released in 1993
- The Bodyguard – Whitney Houston
- Songs of Faith and Devotion – Depeche Mode
- Get a Grip – Aerosmith
- janet. – Janet Jackson
- Back to Broadway – Barbara Streisand
- Zooropa – U2
- Black Sunday – Cypress Hill
- Sleepless in Seattle – Soundtrack
- River of Dreams – Billy Joel
- In Pieces – Garth Brooks
- In Utero – Nirvana
- Bat Out of Hell II (Back into Hell) – Meat Loaf
- Vs. – Pearl Jam
- Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg
- Music Box – Mariah Carey
Top Winners of the 1993 Grammys
The 1993 Grammys. held in 1994, celebrated all the best music released in 1993. Here were the winners and nominations in the top categories.
- Album of the Year: Whitney Houston – The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album
- Sting – Ten Summoner’s Tales
- Billy Joel – River of Dreams
- Donald Fagen – Kamakirid
- R.E.M. – Automatic for the People
- Record of the Year: Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You”
- Billy Joel – “The River of Dreams”
- Sting – “If I Ever Lose Faith in You”
- Neil Moon – “Harvest Moon”
- Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle – “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)”
- Song of the Year: Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle – “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)”
- Billy Joel – “The River of Dreams”
- Sting – “If I Ever Lose Faith in You”
- Neil Moon – “Harvest Moon”
- Meat Loaf – “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”
- Best New Artist Award: Toni Braxton
- Digable Planets
- Blind Melon
- Belly
- SWV (Sisters with Voices)
- Grammy Legend Award: Frank Sinatra
Notable celebrity deaths in 1993
Film & Television
- Audrey Hepburn (1929–1993) – Legendary actress known for Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday
- Brandon Lee (1965–1993) – Actor and martial artist, tragically killed during filming of The Crow
- River Phoenix (1970–1993) – Rising star in films like Stand by Me and My Own Private Idaho, died of a drug overdose
- Greer Garson (1904–1993) – Oscar-winning actress known for Mrs. Miniver
- Cesar Romero (1907–1993) – Actor known for playing the Joker on the 1960s Batman TV series
- Helen Hayes (1900-1993) – American actress who was the first female EGOT winner
- Federico Fellini (1920-1993) – Italian filmmaker and director known for 8 1/2 and Dolce Vita
- Vincent Price (1911-1993) – Legendary horror film actor
Music
- Frank Zappa (1940–1993) – Innovative musician, composer, and satirist
- Roy Orbison (1936–1993) – Iconic singer-songwriter, famous for hits like “Oh, Pretty Woman”
- Sammy Davis Jr. (1925–1993) – Singer, dancer, and member of the Rat Pack, a major entertainment icon
- Eazy-E (1963–1993) – Rap pioneer and founding member of N.W.A., died from AIDS-related complications
Sports
- Reggie Lewis (1965–1993) – Boston Celtics basketball star, died unexpectedly of a heart condition
- Arthur Ashe (1943–1993) – American tennis player and the only Black man to ever win the singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the Australian Open. He died of AIDS-related pneumonia in Feb. 1993
- Andre the Giant (1946-1993) – French wrestler who also famously appeared in the the film The Princess Bride. He died of heart failure at the age of 49.
Other Notables
- Thurgood Marshall (1908–1993) – First African American U.S. Supreme Court Justice, a historic figure in law and civil rights
- Cesar Chavez (1927-1993) – American civil rights activist, posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom
- William Golding (1911-1993) – Author of the Lord of the Flies and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature
- Pablo Escobar (1949-1993) – Colombian drug lord who was the founder and leader of the Medellín Cartel. He was shot and killed by Colombian special forces
Cultural Moments
- Bill Clinton became U.S. President, ushering in a new era of American politics and pop culture coverage.
- Kim Campbell became the first female Prime Minister of Canada after then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney retired. She lost to Jean Chrétien in an election five months later.
- Frasier, NYPD Blue and The X-Files premiered, eventually becoming cultural touchstones.
- Michael Jordan returned to the NBA in 1993, after briefly retiring to play baseball, though he announced his second retirement later that year.
- Manchester United became the first champions of the new Premier League.
Celebrities spotted at Blue Jays games in 1993
John Candy: The beloved Canadian actor was known for his support of Canadian sports teams, including the Blue Jays. His presence at games and public endorsements helped bolster the team’s popularity during their championship run.
Barbra Streisand: The international music and film icon was reported to have attended a Blue Jays game during the 1993 World Series. Her attendance was a significant moment, highlighting the team’s reach beyond Canadian borders.
Celine Dion: The Quebec-born global superstar was a vocal supporter of the Blue Jays. Her attendance at games and public statements of support endeared her to fans and showcased the team’s widespread appeal.
Michael Jackson: The King of Pop was known to have attended a Blue Jays game during the 1993 season. His presence at the game was a testament to the team’s international recognition and appeal.