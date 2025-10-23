Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn’t restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it.

Three schools in the Durham District School Board decided to cancel the traditional event due to what the principals called growing liabilities and risks connected to school-run proms.

Students reacted with anger and disappointment that they would not be able to celebrate in the way so many other students have done and continue to do.

Calandra said at the legislature after question period Thursday that his message to that school board and others is: “If you’re thinking of cancelling prom, think again.”

“It’s not just a party,” he said. “It’s a party to celebrate achievement. It is a very important part of a rite of passage (that) can be done in a safe fashion.”

School boards need to have the interests of students and teachers at the heart of their decisions, Calandra said, in messaging that echoes his push to reform board governance with a particularly sharp focus on the role of trustees.

“Let kids be kids, for crying out loud,” he said. “If school boards don’t want to do it, and the minister of education has to step in to…force them to put students first, then I’ll do that.”

A bill currently before the legislature would give the minister greater authorities, including to more easily put school boards under supervision, and Calandra suggested the legislation would allow him to intervene on proms as well.

The Durham District School Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the principals of Brooklin, Brock and Uxbridge high schools – all part of the Durham board – sent a letter to parents saying they had decided to cancel the event due to growing liabilities and risks.

“This does not mean that students’ friendships, accomplishments and milestones will go unrecognized,” the letter signed by all three principals read.

“Instead, we will continue to focus on creating inclusive and meaningful year-end activities that bring students together in ways that prioritize safety, dignity and belonging.”