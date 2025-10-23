Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Ontario Minister of Education Paul Calandra visits students in the classroom at École Catholique Pape-François school in Stouffville, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 3:28 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 3:33 pm.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn’t restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it.

Three schools in the Durham District School Board decided to cancel the traditional event due to what the principals called growing liabilities and risks connected to school-run proms.

Students reacted with anger and disappointment that they would not be able to celebrate in the way so many other students have done and continue to do.

Calandra said at the legislature after question period Thursday that his message to that school board and others is: “If you’re thinking of cancelling prom, think again.”

“It’s not just a party,” he said. “It’s a party to celebrate achievement. It is a very important part of a rite of passage (that) can be done in a safe fashion.”

School boards need to have the interests of students and teachers at the heart of their decisions, Calandra said, in messaging that echoes his push to reform board governance with a particularly sharp focus on the role of trustees.

“Let kids be kids, for crying out loud,” he said. “If school boards don’t want to do it, and the minister of education has to step in to…force them to put students first, then I’ll do that.”

A bill currently before the legislature would give the minister greater authorities, including to more easily put school boards under supervision, and Calandra suggested the legislation would allow him to intervene on proms as well.

The Durham District School Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Earlier this month, the principals of Brooklin, Brock and Uxbridge high schools – all part of the Durham board – sent a letter to parents saying they had decided to cancel the event due to growing liabilities and risks.

“This does not mean that students’ friendships, accomplishments and milestones will go unrecognized,” the letter signed by all three principals read.

“Instead, we will continue to focus on creating inclusive and meaningful year-end activities that bring students together in ways that prioritize safety, dignity and belonging.”

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

15m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

Ontario now non-committal on goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years

TORONTO — Ontario appears to be backing away from its goal of building 1.5 million homes over 10 years. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack introduced legislation today that he says would...

16m ago

Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage to start Game 1 of World Series

The first pitch of the 2025 World Series will be thrown by rookie Trey Yesavage. Manager John Schneider announced Thursday that the right-hander will start Friday's Game 1 for the Toronto Blue Jays against...

38m ago

