Rogers Communications reports $5.8B Q3 profit on one-time gain related to MLSE deal

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported a third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $5.75 billion, boosted by one-time non-cash gain related to its acquisition of BCE Inc.’s stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to become the majority owner of the company earlier this year.

The company, which also owns the Toronto Blue Jays, says the profit amounted to $10.62 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with $526 million or 98 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, which excluded a $5-billion gain related to the MLSE deal, Rogers says it earned $740 million attributable to shareholders or $1.37 per share in its most recent quarter, down from $762 million or $1.42 per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $5.35 billion in the quarter, up from $5.13 billion a year earlier, boosted by its media segment which saw revenue rise to $753 million compared with $597 million a year ago as a result of the MLSE deal and higher attendance and game day revenue at the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wireless service revenue totalled $2.06 billion, down from $2.07 billion a year ago, while wireless equipment revenue amounted to $602 million, up from $554 million.

Cable revenue was $1.98 billion, up from $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press