Rogers Communications reports $5.8B Q3 profit on one-time gain related to MLSE deal

Edward S. Rogers III, chairman of the board of directors of Rogers Communications, holds the American League Championship Series trophy as the Blue Jays celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners in MLB American League Championship Series game 7 baseball action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 8:01 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 8:43 am.

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported a third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $5.75 billion, boosted by one-time non-cash gain related to its acquisition of BCE Inc.’s stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to become the majority owner of the company earlier this year.

The company, which also owns the Toronto Blue Jays, says the profit amounted to $10.62 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with $526 million or 98 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, which excluded a $5-billion gain related to the MLSE deal, Rogers says it earned $740 million attributable to shareholders or $1.37 per share in its most recent quarter, down from $762 million or $1.42 per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $5.35 billion in the quarter, up from $5.13 billion a year earlier, boosted by its media segment which saw revenue rise to $753 million compared with $597 million a year ago as a result of the MLSE deal and higher attendance and game day revenue at the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wireless service revenue totalled $2.06 billion, down from $2.07 billion a year ago, while wireless equipment revenue amounted to $602 million, up from $554 million.

Cable revenue was $1.98 billion, up from $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

