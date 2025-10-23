Supreme Court of Canada to review sentencing in handgun possession case

People take a break on the front lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 12:08 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will review the case of a man who received a sentence to be served under house arrest for illegal handgun possession.

Terrell Burke-Whittaker was at a Toronto restaurant in June 2020 when someone in a parked car began shooting into a lot behind the building.

Burke-Whittaker pulled a gun from a satchel and fired a shot in the general direction of the vehicle before fleeing.

Burke-Whittaker turned himself in following a police investigation and later pleaded guilty to a Criminal Code charge of illegal firearm possession.

An Ontario judge cited Burke-Whittaker’s remorse and efforts to turn his life around in handing him a conditional sentence of two years less a day, to be followed by three years’ probation with strict conditions.

A majority of the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the Crown’s appeal, noting Burke-Whittaker had served a significant portion of his conditional sentence already and arguing sending him to prison at that point would undermine his rehabilitation.

