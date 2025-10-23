White House East Wing demolished as Trump moves forward with ballroom construction, AP photos show

Construction workers, bottom right, atop the U.S. Treasury, watch as work continues on a largely demolished part of the East Wing of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington, before construction of a new ballroom. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By Darlene Superville And Jacquelyn Martin, The Associated Press

Posted October 23, 2025 1:08 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 1:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The entire White House East Wing has been demolished as President Donald Trump moves forward with construction of a ballroom, Associated Press photos on Thursday showed.

The East Wing, where first ladies created history, planned state dinners and promoted causes, is now history itself. The two-story structure of drawing rooms and offices, including workspace for first ladies and their staffs, has been turned into rubble, demolished as part of the Republican president’s plan to build what he said is now a $300 million ballroom nearly twice the size of the White House.

Trump said Wednesday that keeping the East Wing would have “hurt a very, very expensive, beautiful building” that he said presidents have wanted for years. He said “me and some friends of mine” will pay for the ballroom at no cost to taxpayers.

Trump allowed the demolition to begin this week despite not yet having approval from the relevant government agencies with jurisdiction over construction on federal property.

Preservationists have also urged the Trump administration to halt the demolition until plans for the 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) ballroom can go through the required public review process.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation said the review process, including time for members of the public to comment on plans for the ballroom, would “provide a crucial opportunity for transparency and broad engagement — values that have guided preservation of the White House under every administration going back to the public competition in 1792 that produced the building’s original design.”

The Trust also expressed concern to the National Capital Planning Commission, the National Park Service and the Commission of Fine Arts that the size of the proposed ballroom will overwhelm the Executive Mansion, which stands at 55,000 square feet (5,109 square meters) “and may permanently disrupt the carefully balanced classical design of the White House.”

Both commissions have jurisdiction over changes to the White House. The park service manages the White House grounds and has a role in the process as several trees on the South Lawn have been cut down as part of the construction. Both agencies currently are closed because of the government shutdown. Trump installed top aide Will Scharf as chairman of the planning commission.

The National Park Service said in August, after the White House announced the ballroom project, that it had provided historic preservation guidance and support as part of a broader consultation process. It said final decisions are made by the Executive Office of the President.

Darlene Superville And Jacquelyn Martin, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

14m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

0m ago

Ontario now non-committal on goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years

TORONTO — Ontario appears to be backing away from its goal of building 1.5 million homes over 10 years. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack introduced legislation today that he says would...

15m ago

