Toronto’s Mayor Chow makes cycling bet with L.A. mayor ahead of World Series matchup

Mayor Olivia Chow says she has made a cycling bet with the mayor of Los Angeles, as the Blue Jays take on the Dodgers in the World Series.

Game 1 is on Friday at Rogers Centre in Toronto and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Chow revealed the terms of the bet on Breakfast Television on Friday morning.

“We have something in common, we’re both cyclists. Let’s say we win by six points, she will have to ride her bike for six kilometres, and I told her she needs to start pumping up her bike tires,” Toronto’s mayor said.

She said the bet is based on the number of runs, adding, “it could be 10, it could be 12.”

Chow said if Toronto loses the bet, then she will ride her bike, in miles. If the Dodgers lose, then Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will ride her bike in kilometres.

“I’m not at all worried,” she added.

The bet also includes that the mayor who loses the bet will wear the other city’s jersey.

The Blue Jays last appeared in the World Series in 1993. Earlier this week, Toronto clinched a World Series berth in a nail-biter Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.

The City of Toronto will host free public viewing parties at Nathan Phillips Square for all Blue Jays home games.

With files from Dilshad Burman, CityNews