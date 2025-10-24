Police say a man and woman from Oshawa are in custody after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly lured, sexually assaulted, and forced into a situation connected to the sex trade.

According to Durham Regional Police, the investigation began in October 2025, when officers working with York Regional Police launched an investigation into allegations involving a male and a female suspect.

Police allege the male suspect first approached the victim at a coffee shop in the Jane Street and Avro Road area of Vaughan. He offered her a ride home, but instead drove her to multiple locations across the GTA, then took her phone and brought her to his residence in Oshawa.

There, police say, the victim was met by the female suspect.

The male suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and forced her to remain inside the residence. The following day, the teen was able to leave and return home.

On Oct. 23, authorities executed a search warrant at a home near Arctic Red Drive and Secreto Drive in Oshawa. Both suspects were arrested without incident.

Kimeron Kamal Grant, 29, of Oshawa, has been charged with procuring a person under 18, two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, forcible confinement, two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16, possession of a Schedule I substance, and trafficking a Schedule I substance.

Desirae Bailey, 21, of Oshawa, has been charged with procuring a person under 18 years of age.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.