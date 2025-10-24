The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday’s opening game of the World Series.

Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn’t played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game on Sept. 6, will make his highly anticipated return and postseason debut as early as Friday against left-hander Blake Snell.

Bichette missed the American League Division Series (ALDS) and American League Championship Series (ALCS) due to the PCL sprain, but used the time to ramp up baseball activities in preparation for the World Series. On Thursday, Bichette took reps at second base, indicating that the team prefers to keep Andrés Giménez and his elite glove at shortstop in the meantime.

Bichette could also be the team’s designated hitter if the club and manager John Schneider simply want his bat in the lineup. That would move George Springer, the team’s primary DH, to a corner outfield spot. The 36-year-old played 54 games in the outfield during the regular season but has not appeared there throughout the postseason.

Should Bichette open the series as the designated hitter, it would allow the Blue Jays to start Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Ernie Clement at second base.

Toronto’s World Series roster

Position players (14)

Alejandro Kirk

Tyler Heineman

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Ty France

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Bo Bichette

Andrés Giménez

Ernie Clement

Addison Barger

Davis Schneider

Daulton Varsho

Myles Straw

Nathan Lukes

George Springer

Pitchers (12)

Kevin Gausman

Trey Yesavage

Shane Bieber

Max Scherzer

Chris Bassitt

Eric Lauer

Braydon Fisher

Mason Fluharty

Brendon Little

Seranthony Domínguez

Louis Varland

Jeff Hoffman

Jose Bérríos and Anthony Santander are both dealing with injuries. Joey Loperfido, who replaced Santander during the ALCS, is the odd man out on the position player side with Bichette back.

The Blue Jays ultimately opted for 14 position players and 12 pitchers, with Yariel Rodríguez left off the roster and France rejoining the club after missing the first two playoff series. The last 10 teams that have faced off in the World Series, dating back to 2020, have gone with 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

Rodríguez struggled throughout the playoffs, with a 10.13 ERA across four postseason games, four walks and one strikeout. The right-hander was also hit hard by the Dodgers during the regular season, which might have been a factor in the decision.

France missed the ALDS and ALCS after injuring his oblique in late September. Acquired with Varland from the Minnesota Twins, France hit .277/.320/.372 with a home run and eight RBIs in 37 regular-season games with the Blue Jays.

Tommy Nance and Justin Bruihl, who both appeared out of Toronto’s bullpen in the ALDS, were left off the World Series roster.

The 22-year-old Yesavage gets the ball for Toronto in Game 1. The Dodgers are countering with Snell.

First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Rogers Centre and live on Sportsnet.